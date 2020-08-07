One of NYC’s Coolest Hotels Has a Special Quarantine Package With Delicious Meal Plans and Virtual Workout Classes

If you have to quarantine on arrival in New York City — and listen, if you’re coming from almost any other state in the U.S., you do — why not do it in luxury?

The William Vale, a luxury hotel in the trendy Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, has announced a special new package for people who must quarantine for 14 days per city requirements.

Q With a View, as the package is called, comes with everything one might need to stay in place for two weeks after arriving in NYC. The package includes a private transfer from the airport to hotel, a room with a balcony for some fresh air during quarantine, and contactless housekeep and hotel services to deliver fresh sheets, towels, and toiletries every three days.

Image zoom The William Vale

For food, guests can opt into a special meal plan (for an added fee) that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner according to your dietary needs. The meals are crafted by Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality. Plus, since New York is a city that runs on delivery, outside food can be ordered online and left right at your hotel door.

And if you’re worried about staying in shape during your quarantine, The William Vale has partnered with East River Pilates for virtual workout classes you can do while staying safe in your room. Of course, no good workout is complete without a refreshing shower, and each room comes with a glass-enclosed rain shower to wash away your sweat with luxe bath amenities from Le Labo.

Image zoom The William Vale

"With the growing list of states with travel restrictions to New York, the idea seemed to come fairly easily,” David Lemmond, general manager at The William Vale, told Travel + Leisure. “We wanted to create a safe space which would provide visitors with some room to breathe (with your own private balcony) and an amazing meal plan with some of the best views in New York City. It just made perfect sense to offer a one-stop option for guests during a difficult time.”

New York, which was once the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, has slowly been reopening while maintaining strict guidelines to prevent another outbreak. Just this week, the city announced a new plan to implement checkpoints at bridges and tunnels, in addition to requiring entry forms for travelers entering the city by air.

In addition to offering the Q With a View package, The William Vale also established other strict safety protocols, including assigning guests to every other room, removing soft-touch items like pens, sanitizing the minibar with UV technology, scaling back on housekeeping services, placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel, and requiring face masks in all public spaces, among many other precautions.