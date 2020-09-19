This hotel in Reno has the highest outdoor artificial climbing wall in the U.S., bathtub beers, and more.

You Can Climb the Tallest Outdoor Artificial Climbing Wall in the U.S. in Reno

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

The Biggest Little City in the World got a little more literal with its slogan when the Whitney Peak Hotel came to town, boasting the tallest outdoor artificial climbing wall in the U.S., Basecamp.

“The wall was built to help foster and provide a new face for Reno’s outdoor enthusiast community,” said Brian Sweeney, Basecamp manager.

Visually stunning, the 164-foot wall stretches up the east side of the Whitney Peak Hotel, adjacent to the historic Reno Arch. It also features the only IFSC-certified 15-meter speed wall in the U.S. The youngest person to climb to the top of the wall is four years old, and the oldest is 94.

Image zoom Courtesy of Whitney Peak Hotel

For those who want to stay closer to the ground, Basecamp also has a 7,000-square-foot indoor bouldering park with a separate area for younger climbing junkies. All levels are welcome on both the indoor and outdoor climbing areas. On the latter, climbers don’t have to attempt to reach the top, but can instead enjoy a shorter rise of 35 or 70 feet.

While Basecamp has resumed regular business hours, capacity limits and enhanced cleaning measures are strictly enforced to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and proper sanitation.

Those looking to stay overnight at Whitney Peak may be delighted to know that the hotel is Reno’s first and only non-gaming, non-smoking, and independently owned boutique property. With decor nodding to the city’s vibrant arts and entertainment community, guests will notice a unique and modern design element that leaves no color or quirk behind. Of course, the adventurer is also celebrated by bringing the outside in, with eye-popping wood accents inspired by the outdoor playground that is Lake Tahoe.

Just around the corner from the Truckee River and a 45-minute drive from North Lake Tahoe, Whitney Peak attracts visitors who are looking for a mix of city and mountain life.

Hotel employees take pride in customizing hotel packages for guests and helping them celebrate whatever milestone brings them to Reno. In the past, they’ve recreated the infamous Hangover scene in connecting suites for a Bachelorette party and decorated one guest’s room with pictures of Nicolas Cage after the guest mentioned their adoration for the actor. Guests can also take advantage of the “bathtub of beers” add-on (which may be refreshing after the adrenaline rush of attempting a 164-foot climbing wall).

When it comes to fuel, Cafe Whitney, located on the first floor of the hotel, is an extension of the blossoming food scene in Reno, offering a breakfast menu that goes beyond your average hotel morning offerings. Things like chilaquiles, burrito ahogado, and paleo scramble have even the locals coming in to start the day. The dinner menu is just as diverse.