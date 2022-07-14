Hotels + Resorts This All-inclusive Private Island Resort Has Some of the World's Best Whale Watching — and Sightings Are 'Guaranteed' Right Now Off the west coast of Panama in the Pacific Ocean, this private island sees two whale watching seasons each year. By Evie Carrick Evie Carrick Instagram Website Evie Carrick is a writer and editor who's lived in five countries and visited well over 50. She's skied out of a camper van in the Japanese Alps, overcome dengue fever in Indonesia, lived in a tent on a beach in Martinique, and studied yoga in India. Evie began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019 while living in Paris. She started as a daily news writer and has since transitioned to becoming a regular contributor, covering everything from après-ski hot spots to tips for camping with your dog. Her true passion is affordable travel and travel hacks, especially when it comes to pricier destinations like Paris and Tokyo, two of her favorite cities in the world. She now splits her time between a small town outside Telluride, Colorado, and Paris, France. In addition to Travel + Leisure, Evie covers travel for BuzzFeed and Outside, and was a regular contributor to Vice. She is also the editorial director for magazines in Jackson Hole, Park City, and Telluride. * 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor * 5+ years of experience covering travel — specifically ski destinations, flights, travel hacks, mountain town lifestyle, and all things Japan and France * Editor for print magazines in Jackson Hole, Park City, and Telluride * Studied journalism at the University of Denver and publishing at New York University Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images There are many whale watching destinations around the globe, but it's rare for one place to have two whale seasons a year. That's the reality in Panama, and perhaps most notably, the private 14-island archipelago 20 miles off the mainland in the Pacific Ocean. Every year, the private islands welcome humpback whales from Chile between July and September and a second population from Antarctica between December and April. Guests staying at Islas Secas, a luxury eco resort nestled on the only inhabited island in the archipelago, get the best seat in the house. The all-casita property — each with a private patio — is perfect for whale watching. In fact, sightings are guaranteed between July and September, according to the property's website. "To have two whale seasons is really unique. We discovered that there are two different populations: one comes down from the north in December, and a second population comes up from the south in July. If you're really lucky, you might see them meet," said Kristen Rasmussen, a marine biologist and co-founder of whale conservation organization Panacetacea, on the Islas Secas website. Courtesy of Islas Secas Resort And if spotting humpbacks from the resort just isn't enough, you can get noticeably closer on the resort's private whale watching excursion, which follows strict guidelines established by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). From your perch on the private boat, you can even help Rasmussen and her organization, Panacetacea, track whales by sharing photos you take on the trip. "We use photo identification, which means photographing individuals and identifying them through their 'flukes,'" Rasmussen said. "That data is then shared with other researchers, which gives us a really great way of tracking whales." And while whale watching is one of the resort's biggest draws, it doesn't quite eclipse the property itself. The accommodations at Islas Secas are all standalone casitas, offering a level of privacy that's hard to come by at most resorts. Each casita has a private patio with views, and either a plunge pool or outdoor soaking tub. Courtesy of Islas Secas Resort In addition to drinks and daily made-to-order breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, Islas Secas take their all-inclusive offering up a notch with daily scuba diving and snorkeling trips, yoga classes, guided nature hikes, and access to kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Each reservation also includes one half-day fishing trip and one 60-minute spa treatment per adult guest per stay. To get to the islands, the resort offers regular one-hour transfers from Panama City to the archipelago's private air strip. Rates for Islas Secas start at $2,500 a night. Round-trip plane transfers to the island from Panama City are available from $1,100. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit