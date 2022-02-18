This 100-year-old House in a Vibrant Mexican City Reopened As a Luxe Boutique Hotel

Wayam Mundo Imperial, a new hotel located in Mérida, Mexico, is the place to be if you want a little taste of everything — including history, culture, and incredible eats.

In December 2021, the 52-room hotel opened its doors, ushering in a new era of sustainability for the area as the first LEED-certified hotel in Mérida. The LEED certification means it was built using sustainable materials and crafted to be as efficient as possible.

The exterior of Mundo Imperial Credit: Courtesy of Mundo Imperial

The pool at Mundo Imperial Credit: Courtesy of Mundo Imperial

But, just because this hotel is made with modern sustainability practices in mind doesn't mean it's not honoring the past as well. That's because it all lives inside the bones of a 100-year-old private residence, which gives the hotel an ultra-local vibe.

In each of the rooms, guests will find spacious living areas, cozy beds, and even outdoor soaking tubs on the balcony or patio, so they can soak in peace and the views all at once.

Guests can also choose to mingle with others at the hotel's common areas, including at its rooftop pool, which also features a terrace and the Marinera Pool Bar.

A bathtub on a suits balcony at Mundo Imperial Credit: Courtesy of Mundo Imperial

A waterfall on the grounds of Mundo Imperial Credit: Courtesy of Mundo Imperial

For a heartier bite to eat, guests can make their way to Cuna, the hotel's signature restaurant helmed by Michelin-starred chef Maycoll Calderon. Located on the second floor of the hotel, Cuna features locally sourced ingredients inspired by traditional cuisine. As the hotel notes on its website, "chef Calderon has crafted a place where everything happens around the open kitchen and the ingredients, prepared with the highest standards."