This Historic School in Park City, Utah, Is Now a Boutique Hotel — and You Can Buy out the Entire Thing for $30k a Night

If your idea of the perfect vacation includes a personal chef and no one else around (except the people you invite), then this Park City, Utah hotel is for you.

The historic Washington School House Hotel, surrounded by picturesque trees and only steps from Park City’s Main Street, is offering up the entire hotel for $7,000 to $30,000 per night for the ultimate socially distanced getaway, the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure.

“Where social distancing has been the standard well before the phrase existed, Washington School House Hotel's attention to following new state regulations and guidelines is as vigilant as their attention to detail,” the hotel told T+L.

Image zoom Courtesy of Washington School House

Image zoom Courtesy of Washington School House

The hotel, which features reclaimed oak barn wood floors and a limestone facade, was first built as a school in 1889 and named for America’s first president. It nearly burned down in Park City’s Great Fire of 1898 and was later sold in the 1930s after school enrollment declined following the stock market crash, according to the hotel.

The hotel was then used for dances and social events until the 1950s and finally turned into a bed and breakfast in 1984. After a renovation, the hotel reopened in 2011.

Now, travelers looking for a break without the crowds can buy out all of the property’s 13 rooms through the end of the year and invite up to 33 of their closest friends and family to relax by the heated rooftop pool and get doted on by the 24-hour concierge.

Each room features something unique, like 16-foot ceilings, a century-old chandelier, sumptuous hand-wrought iron beds, and white marble bathrooms with heated floors. And the hotel’s penthouse suite will make any guest feel like royalty with private keyed elevator access, a fireplace, and a 19th century French wine table.

When it’s time to eat, let the personal chef cook you up something yummy, like a rack of lamb with seasonal vegetables and root puree. Breakfast and small bites are included in the price.

Work off the delicious food with a hike or bicycle ride around Deer Valley Resort and Park City, exploring just how far you can get from every other person around you.