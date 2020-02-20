How to Score the Best Seat at This Year's National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. (Video)

Each spring, thousands of tourists flock to Washington, D.C. to get a glimpse of one of America’s greatest treasures: the annual cherry blossom bloom.

The annual show put on by Mother Nature has become such a hit that the city can turn into quite a chaotic scene during the bloom. However, The St. Gregory Hotel in Dupont Circle is hoping to change all that for its guests with its new Cherry Blossom Relaxation Picnic Experience.

For the experience the famed D.C. hotel is partnering with TaskRabbit, an on-demand chore service company, to hire a helper who will set up a picnic in a prime cherry blossom viewing spot for guests so they don’t have to lift a finger.

The package, the hotel explained, offers guests and any locals interested in a staycation, a front-row seat to the colorful blooms along with a gourmet-style, stress-free picnic in the city.

Cherry Blossom cocktails at St. Gregory Hotel in D.C. Credit: Courtesy of St. Gregory Hotel

The package comes with a “Grab and Go” Picnic Basket for two filled with cheese, chips, and fruit along with sandwiches and dessert, as well as a welcome cocktail at the hotel’s bar. But, this isn’t just any old cocktail, it’s The Last Samurai, the hotel’s distinct Cherry Blossom cocktail made only during the season.

The package also comes with a personal TaskRabbit “tasker” to hold a spot and set out the picnic blanket wherever guests would like. And don’t worry about getting there as the package also comes with a signature sedan luxury private car for a round-trip ride from the hotel to the festival. And, of course, it comes with an overnight stay at the Dupont Circle hotel.