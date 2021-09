Sure, snow is beautiful. But do you really need Jack Frost nipping at your nose to know it's the holiday season ? We think not. This year, consider trading in your chunky-knit Christmas sweaters and fleece-lined slippers for swimsuits, sunglasses, and tank tops.We've scoured the globe for hotels and resorts with both year-round good weather and exceptional yuletide festivities. All of these properties practically include blue skies in the room rate, and have given Christmas meals, décor, and activities, complete with a balmy, sunshine-filled backdrop.Forgo the frostbite without missing out on the season's festive fun . From the Caribbean and the American southwest to the islands of the South Pacific, these destination properties will fill your holidays with seasonal cheer.