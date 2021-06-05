This Tribeca Hotel Has a Private Screening Room With Theater Snacks so You Can Have Your Own Film Festival

Film lovers can celebrate the Tribeca Film Festival the way it should be celebrated — with a private screening.

The Walker Hotel Tribeca is the prime location for attending the Tribeca Film Festival, an annual event that takes place every spring/early summer in New York City. The festival showcases a vast array of films, tv shows, panels, music, games, art, and more, including some new works from big Hollywood stars. And some guests of the hotel may not even have to leave to truly enjoy a night at the movies.

The movie room inside the Walker Hotel Tribeca Credit: Courtesy of Walker Hotel Tribeca

Between June 9 and June 20, alongside the film festival, the Walker Hotel Tribeca is offering an overnight package that is every cinephile's dream. Guests who book this package will get access to a private suite for the evening in addition to their room, complete with tons of classic movie-watching must-haves, including plush recliners arranged so everyone in your party has the perfect view, a hi-definition projector and screen, and essential movie snacks.

And to make your night complete, the hotel has curated a recommendation list that pays homage to some of the film festival attendees' best roles, including work from Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro, and Guillermo Del Toro. Guests may also use their personal streaming services to watch anything in their personal queues.

The lobby inside the Walker Hotel Tribeca Credit: Courtesy of Walker Hotel Tribeca

The private screenings are limited, with only two, two-hour time slots per night at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for the duration of the offer. Guests are treated to a complimentary bottle of wine in their room upon arrival, as well as a selection of popcorn and sweets from Dylan's Candy Bar.

Interior of the queen suite at Walker Hotel Tribeca Credit: Courtesy of Walker Hotel Tribeca

Each private screening suite can accommodate up to two guests. This package begins at $189 per night and includes both the private screening and a guest room for the night.

For more information or to book this package, visit the Walker Tribeca Hotel website.