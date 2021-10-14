The Walker Hotel Tribeca completely pinkified a room for the cause.

Book This All-pink Hotel Room in NYC to Benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this New York City hotel has completely decked out a room in all pink decor.

Guests who book the pink-covered room in New York City's Walker Hotel Tribeca will be treated to not only a fabulously rosy getaway, but their stay will be benefitting breast cancer patients as proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

From the walls to the bedding to the floral arrangements, everything in the room is pink — including the bathrobes and towels. There's even a custom shade of pink paint on the walls created in partnership with New York City-based interior designer and owner of the nearby Tribeca showroom INCOLOUR Martin Kesselman.

In addition to the all-pink decor, guests will find pink treats — from drinks to beauty products — to enjoy throughout their stay. Pink products from brands including Farmaesthetics and Aromatherapy Associates will provide a spa-inspired stay at the hotel. Guests will find pink salt to draw a bath, a pink cleanser, bath oil, that they can take home to enjoy.

When the beauty treatments are over, guests can kick back with a selection of newly published pink books, selected by Random House, that they can peruse during their stay.

To sip, the package is complete with two complimentary cans of Wine Water Rose.

The hotel room is available to book throughout the month of October. Packages for a 2-night stay start at $229 per night and are available to book online.