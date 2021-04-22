This NYC Hotel Wants to Help You Celebrate Mother's Day With Mom-inspired Tattoos From a Celebrity Artist

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and Walker Hotels wants to help you give mom the best gift ever: an everlasting tattoo on your body expressing your love for the woman who raised you.

Walker Hotel Tribeca in New York City will host acclaimed Miami Tattoo artist Mike Suarez from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, to offer tattoos for those that want to "make their mark for mom."

According to the hotel, those who get a piece from Suarez will be joining a rather elite group as the tattoo master has also inked Dio Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, Grammy-winning music producer Cash Like Diego, and model Renata Bresciani.

"We always aim to bring different communities and people together," Atit Jariwala, CEO of Bridgeton Holdings, which owns Walker Hotel Tribeca and Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, shared with Travel + Leisure. "Art is everywhere in Miami, and in all forms, and what better way to celebrate that than through this program that brings the Miami ink scene to New York City."

The best part? The permanent tattoos cost $150 with all proceeds benefiting New Yorkers for Children, a non-profit that supports New York City's youth.

Those interested can book here, but if you're hoping to guarantee a spot make sure to book a night at the hotel as guests will get priority access. According to Jariwala, guests can ask for any tattoo so long as it is an ode to mom, "whether it is an actual mom tattoo, a name, a significant date — anything that celebrates her."

Not quite ready to get something inked on your body forever, or not sure your mom would approve? Go for something semi-permanent instead. The hotel is also offering semi-permanent tattoo services at both Walker Hotel Tribeca and Walker Greenwich Village for $25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the same time frame.

Walker Hotel lobby in Tribeca Credit: Courtesy of Walker Hotel

Beyond the tattoos, the hotel is also offering two unique packages for Mother's Day, including its BMFIT Package exclusively for "active moms." From May 7 through May 14, guests can book a stay with their mom or mother figure and take part in the "booty challenge" workout class with fitness instructor and mother Starr Hawkins, also known as Baby Momma Fit, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. each day. The package also includes breakfast with fresh green juice and an overnight oat bar as well as oHHo CBD gummies. It even includes a complimentary temporary tattoo. Rates for this package start at $149.

For moms who are more artistically inclined, the hotel is also offering the ART MAMAs Package, which includes a self-guided gallery tour to notable galleries in the neighborhood, room service for two with a bottle of champagne, and a copy of "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle. Rates for this package begin at $149 per night.