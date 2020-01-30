This Luxurious Cabo Resort Is Just Feet From the Ocean — and You Can Find Deals on Dining, Spa Services, and More

Image zoom Courtesy of Five Star

Whether you’ve traveled to Cabo San Lucas more times than you can count, or you’re still dreaming of your bucket-list vacation to the luxurious resort town, there’s no denying one thing: The mere thought of a Cabo getaway is enough to make your eyes glaze over, chin in palm, as you fantasize about the coastal city. There’s simply nothing like taking in the sun, surf, and sand surrounded by gorgeous five-star hotels. It doesn’t get much better than that ... until it does. One of Cabo’s premier resorts, the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, is giving guests who book reservations through Five Star Alliance a sweet deal — on top of all the glamour it already has to offer.

Waldorf Astoria is known for its unparalleled hospitality across the globe, and the dreamy, 24-acre Cabo location is no exception. Guests will start their experience by driving through the private Dos Mares tunnel and emerging on the sunny stretch of sand that houses the resort (yes, the property is directly on the beach). Once guests are checked in and unpacked, they can immerse themselves in a host of seaside activities, including snorkeling, golfing, fine dining, or swimming in one of the resort’s two pools, complete with scented towels. Plus, spa services, parasailing, and yacht rides to the UNESCO-protected biosphere of Espiritu Santo Island and its surrounding archipelago are easily accessible from the resort.

Just to make your trip to paradise is even more epic, the resort and Five Star Alliance are offering guests a special deal: Those who book four nights in certain suites and travel before Feb. 28, 2020 will score free round-trip private airport transfers in a luxury SUV. Guests booking through Five Star Alliance can also nab a $150 resort credit and daily breakfast for two, year-round.

If you’re suddenly daydreaming of a Cabo vacation now more than ever (you’re welcome), it’s the perfect time to give in and book the trip you’ve been craving.