You Can Now Get Eco-friendly Davines Products in Your W Hotel Room

Image zoom Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

W Hotels is changing up their skincare and hair regimen, and their new line of amenities is definitely something to celebrate.

W Hotels Worldwide announced this week that it will now offer a brand new hotel amenity line in collaboration with Davines Group’s skin and haircare and sister-company /skin regimen/ skincare lines, according to a company statement.

For those who aren’t already familiar with Davines, the beauty brand offers luxurious products that are also sustainable, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and eco-friendly. The new amenities are part of Marriott International’s initiative to reduce its hotels’ environmental impact worldwide.

Image zoom Courtesy of W Hotels Worldwide

The new in-room hair and skincare lineup will replace the hotel chain’s long-held partner, Bliss. Davines’ unisex line will be sure to appeal to all travelers. Products include:

Davines MOMO Shampoo

Davines MOMO Conditioner

Davines MOMO Shower Gel (made exclusively for W Hotels)

/skin regimen/ Body Cream (made exclusively for W Hotels)

/skin regimen/ Cleansing Cream

/skin regimen/ Vegetable Soap (made exclusively for W Hotels)

“W takes a bold approach to self-care and this new brand collaboration is no exception,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “In choosing a new amenity line, we road-tested many brands and formulations and not only love the way the Davines Group products look, smell, and feel but the values they stand for as a company. We are very excited to bring these products to all of our guest rooms across the globe.”

Davines and /skin regimen/ products will also be available at the hotel’s Away spas at all locations along with its sister brand, [ comfort zone ].

According to The Points Guy, W Hotels has been undergoing a transformation for several months, changing up its usual cool party vibes and dark interiors to becoming more sustainable wellness-focused. Adding Davines’ sleek but eco-conscious products seems right in line with this new-and-improved W Hotel brand.

Next time you get to stay at a W Hotel, make sure you take some extra time for your beauty and self-care routine. With these products, it should be easy.