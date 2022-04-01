Live like a local in one of The Colony Hotel's on-site residences, available for month-long stays.

This Palm Beach Hotel Has the Most Instagrammable Villas — and They're Available for Long-term Stays

The 89-room Colony Hotel has drawn discerning guests — from presidents to celebrities to the royal family — since its debut in 1947. But upon taking over the hotel in 2016 with her husband, owner Sarah Wetenhall committed to elevating the hotel even further by embarking on a multi-year restoration, which has involved updating the hotel's specialty accommodations, including two penthouses and a collection of villas designed by tastemakers with local ties.

Palm Beach Lately Sisters Suite interiors The master bedroom of The "Sisters Suite" designed by Palm Beach Lately | Credit: Courtesy of @PalmBeachLately by @BrantleyPhoto

Located directly across the street from the main hotel, the seven apartment-style villas at The Colony once made up a solitary mansion: the Mediterranean-style Casa Manana, originally home to the hotel's founders. These days, the home is divided into individually decorated villas that each feel like a Palm Beach home-away-from-home. The multi-bedroom residences, each with private entrances, are available for stays of one month or more.

On top of access to all hotel amenities, guests of The Villa Collection at The Colony are treated to butler service, a beach buggy program, around-town transportation in a Volvo house car, access to private parking, and a pool reserved exclusively for villa guests.

Palm Beach Lately Suite interiors Inside The Sisters Suite designed by Palm Beach Lately | Credit: Courtesy of @PalmBeachLately by @BrantleyPhoto

The "Sisters Suite" was designed by Beth Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross, the bloggers behind the lifestyle blog Palm Beach Lately, in collaboration with luxury home goods brand Serena & Lily. It has two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a classic Palm Beach vibe with plenty of pastels, pineapples, and even a covered patio.

Aerin Lauder, granddaughter of cosmetics queen Estée Lauder, designed the 2,114-square-foot Villa Jasmine, which features Old World glamour and accents from Lauder's lifestyle brand AERIN throughout, including AERIN bath products, books, and table games.

Villa Bougainvillea, also known as the "Owners' Villa," was designed by the Wetenhalls themselves, while the sprawling 2,700-square-foot Villa Poinciana was designed by Palm Beach-based interior designer Celerie Kemble of Kemble Interiors.

The Colony Hotel's Villa Aralia designed by Mark D. Sikes Inside Villa Aralia designed by Mark Sikes | Credit: Carmel Brantley

The most recent villa renovation was completed by interior designer Mark Sikes. His 1,100-square-foot Villa Aralia has blue-and-white interiors inspired by the hotel's café awnings, which were always in Sikes' view throughout his years as a Colony guest, as well as pieces from Sikes' recent furniture collection with Chaddock and lighting collection with Hudson Valley Lighting.

The Colony Hotel's Villa Aralia designed by Mark D. Sikes Inside Villa Aralia designed by Mark Sikes | Credit: Carmel Brantley

Other features of his all-American pad include a direct private entrance, two bedrooms, two baths, an open living room, and a dining room with an adjacent kitchen — ideal for seasonal stays that help you live like a local.