This California vacation package is all about pampering — private flight, beautiful views, and epic hotel suite included.

This Beverly Hills Hotel Package Combines Private Flights and an Epic Suite With 5 Balconies and Gorgeous California Views

If you're looking to make a glamorous return to travel, this luxury hotel in California has a vacation package for you.

The Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills is offering a Red Carpet package that includes private jet flights to and from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Though the airport mainly accommodates private flights and helicopters nowadays, parts of "Casablanca" were filmed here. Metallica and Britney Spears have also taped music videos at the location.

Travelers will be picked up on the jetway at Van Nuys and taken to a sprawling 3,700-square-foot hotel suite filled with flowers, caviar, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

The rooftop pool at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

The glamorous Presidential Suite at the Viceroy L'Ermitage is the kind of place you'll want to settle into. It comes with a private kitchen, fully stocked refrigerator, intimate home theater, and not one but five separate balconies with gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills. There's also an executive office space that's sure to win over even the most particular digital nomad.

Presidential Suite Living Room at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

The Viceroy L'Ermitage's Presidential Suite includes a king-size bed, a bathroom with a deep soaking tub, and a spacious separate dressing room. In other words, it's the stuff real estate dreams are made of. The package even offers access to a private rooftop pool cabana and the option to check in privately.

The Presidential Suite Dressing Room at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

First opening its doors in 1975, the hotel became a Viceroy property in 2010 and got a makeover in 2016. Today, it's dog-friendly and sits on a tree-lined residential street less than a mile from Rodeo Drive. It's also about 10 miles from the beach in Santa Monica.

For more information or to book the package, visit the Viceroy L'Ermitage's website.