Go Snowboarding, Night Skiing, and Zip Lining Through Snowy Mountains at Viceroy's First European Resort

All the snow activities you could possibly wish for with an everchanging wild produce-based menu.

When the temperatures drop and the snow starts falling, the only thing we want to do is venture to a cozy mountain resort to indulge in all kinds of winter activities. Thankfully, the Viceroy Kopaonik in Serbia has everything on our list — and then some.

View from a suite at Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

Nestled at the foot of snow-crested mountains, this resort is the only luxury hotel in Serbia's Kopaonik Village. It houses 119 rooms featuring crisp, white details, earthy tones, and a whole lot of natural light to allow the picturesque landscape to remain the center of attention. However, the property's true star is the endless amount of outdoor activities that visitors can enjoy come winter.

A bedroom suite at Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

During the day, guests can ski down the bunny or black diamond slopes, or zip line through Kopaonik National Park. In addition to cross-country skiing, advanced skiers can also hire a guide to take them on a personalized off-piste adventure. Other cold-weather activities include sledding and custom-tailored snowmobiling excursions.

When you're ready for a break, head back into the hotel's ski-in/ski-out entrance and stop by the aprés-ski lounge for specialty Serbian cocktails — crafted with small-batch local spirits like rakija (plum brandy) — and breathtaking snowy views.

If you want to spend some time relaxing after a particularly grueling day on the slopes, treat yourself to treatment (or two) at the spa, which includes a beauty lab, indoor vitality pool, meditative relaxation lounge, hammam and scrub room, and a slew of holistic mountain-inspired remedies.

The pool at Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

A terrace at Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia Credit: Courtesy of Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia

After dark, take advantage of the three slopes dedicated for night skiing, complete with special floodlights and breathtaking winter wonderland views. Visitors can also choose to stay indoors for a delicious dinner at The Mountain Kitchen, the hotel's elegant brasserie, which serves an ever-changing menu based on the chef's daily foraging of wild produce. (Tip: If you visit in the warmer months, take advantage of the incredible offerings from truffle season.)