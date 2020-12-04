Viceroy Hotels Is Giving Away 20 Incredible Vacation Do-overs to Celebrate Its 20th Birthday

If there has ever been a year in which we deserve a do-over vacation celebration, 2020 is it — and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts wants to help.

To celebrate two decades in business, Viceroy is giving away 20 trips to its properties around the world. Through the contest, the company is looking to give largely homebound travelers a second chance to celebrate those birthdays, anniversaries, and other special moments they might have otherwise commemorated with travel.

To enter, simply share a photo or video from a previous trip to a Viceroy property on Instagram or Facebook by Dec. 20. Or, leave a comment on Viceroy’s giveaway post with the Viceroy location where you hope to make new memories, what you’ll be celebrating, and tag two friends you’d like to celebrate with.

You’ll want to follow and tag Viceroy on Instagram and Facebook, and use the hashtag #Viceroy20th in your posts.

The winners, which will be announced on Dec. 21, will receive three nights at one of Viceroy’s swanky properties as well as a collection bespoke perks. At the Viceroy Los Cabos, for example, winners will stay at a waterside casita with a private pool and ride to and from the airport in a Tesla. In Snowmass, one lucky couple will be able to enjoy a complimentary couples massage after a day on the slopes.

Image zoom Credit: Viceroy Snowmass

In San Francisco, winners will find Oculus VR headsets and game consoles in their rooms. In Santa Monica, they’ll get free surfboard rentals, and in Riviera Maya, they’ll be able to while away the days sipping on mezcal and sampling ceviche.

Viceroy opened its first hotel in Santa Monica in 2002 and has since grown to more than a dozen locations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. It soon plans to open additional locations in Portugal and Serbia.