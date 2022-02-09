This A-frame Cabin With Glass Walls Overlooking Zion Is the Most-liked Airbnb on Instagram

If you're over doom scrolling and looking for some positive social media inspiration instead, we suggest following Airbnb's Instagram account. Then, why not go and book a stay at its most-liked property, too?

Airbnb's Instagram account is filled with plenty of swoon-worthy properties, but in January, the home rental company revealed its most-liked home. And it's none other than the absolutely stunning Zion EcoCabin in Hildale, Utah.

"The most-liked photo on Airbnb's Instagram profile in 2021 is all about the view," Airbnb wrote about the home. "A breathtaking panorama of the Zion Mountains taken from the elevated vantage point of an A-frame cabin." To date, the post featuring the home has more than 61,000 likes.

Airbnb in Utah near Zion National Park Credit: Courtsey of Airbnb

So, what else do you get with the home besides that stellar view? The attractive A-frame is ideal for two guests as it comes with a single bedroom. But that bedroom really is something to write home about — the fourth wall of the home is not only made completely of glass so you can take in the scenery, it also completely opens up so you can breathe the fresh air all day and night.

Airbnb in Utah near Zion National Park Credit: Courtsey of Airbnb

The home comes with a second platform deck that acts as a living room, complete with a grill, cozy chairs, and a fire pit. On a lower level, guests will find a hot tub, making this an ideal spot for year-round adventures and for soaking after a long day of exploring the surrounding terrain. You can even bring your pet along.

Airbnb in Utah near Zion National Park Credit: Courtsey of Airbnb

The cabin starts at $645 per night, but it's a price previous guests say is well-worth it.

"One of the best experiences in my life! Amazing special cabin in a special place," one reviewer wrote. "This cabin is perfectly placed and artistically done. The view, outdoor space, cozy bed, fire pit, and hot tub all lead to a super delightful experience which is this cabin," another enthusiastically shared.