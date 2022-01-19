This Chic Colorado Resort Has a Luxe Cabin for Après-ski — and You Can Only Get There by Sleigh Ride

Whenever we're in the mountains, we want to spend as much time as possible on the slopes. For some of us, that means getting in line for the gondola before the mountain opens, and for others, it means venturing up the mountain at night. As the sun sets on the snow-covered peaks, head to The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch to start a memorable evening at Zach's Cabin. Arrive early — seriously, you don't want to miss your ride! — and have a drink at the hotel's wood-clad bar. Then, clamber into an open-air sleigh, towed by a snowcat, for an invigorating ride to the cabin. Be sure to bundle up — the ride is chilly. They provide blankets to curl up under, but you'll want to bring a hat, scarf, and cozy parka.

The sleigh ride is absolutely magical. The snowcat pulls you up the mountain right under the chairlift, and you can see the sun set over the mountains and the lights coming on in the town below. As the sun sets, the white snow begins to fade to inky blackness, punctuated only by the snow-covered trees alongside the slopes and the stars above. Orion's Belt and other constellations sparkle brilliantly in the dark night sky, and as you climb the mountain, the town's lights fade in the distance.

At the end of your journey, you'll arrive at Zach's Cabin, welcomed by a roaring fire.

The large alpine-inspired chalet has rustic décor touches throughout, including imposing wood columns, a massive stone fireplace in the middle of the space, and chandeliers crafted from antlers.

Warm up with fantastic Alsatian cuisine from executive chef Alex Slagel. Start with the fondue or delicious butternut squash soup, then indulge in a fantastic selection of meat, including Colorado beef tenderloin and elk. There are plenty of vegetarian options, too, including an authentic German spaetzle.

Allie's Cabin Exterior In Beaver Creek, CO. Credit: Bob Winsett/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

Zach's Cabin also has an exceptional, award-winning wine list; the sommelier can introduce you to new and unusual wines, and the restaurant receives allocations of coveted and hard-to-find bottles.