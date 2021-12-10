You Can Stay at the Real Dutton Ranch From 'Yellowstone' — Here's How

Let me let you in on a little secret: Yellowstone is one of the best shows on television. There is no argument here. It has drama oozing out of its pours, it has a plotline that just won't quit, and it has Kevin Costner. Though that should be enough, it's got one more thing going for it we should mention: A stunning set location in the Montana wilderness that will make you say, "I want to be there," right from episode one. Well, guess what fans, now you can be.

As Town & Country reported, the real Dutton Ranch is located in Darby, Montana, and it's just as glorious as you'd expect. It also happens to have cabins available for rental.

"The property on which the ranch sits was located in the western part of lands inhabited by the Salish tribe for hundreds of years," the website for Chief Joseph Ranch reads. "When Lewis and Clark entered the upper Bitterroot Valley in September 1805, they followed a trail used by the native tribes. The Nez Perce also annually traveled the trail south to reach the bison hunting grounds in the Big Hole Valley, often banding together with the Salish to counter threats from other tribes, notably the Blackfoot."

The land was then homesteaded by settlers in 1880 before being sold to federal judge Howard Clark Hollister and glass tycoon William Ford, who built the main lodge, which is now used as John Dutton's home in the show.

"In the early 1950s, the Ford and Hollister Ranch was sold and renamed the Chief Joseph Ranch, in honor of the great Nez Perce chief and his journey through the property," the website adds. "Today, the ranch serves as the home of the fictional Dutton Ranch on Paramount Network's television sensation Yellowstone."

The land still functions as a working farm. However, the current owners have offered up two cabins for rental: Lee Dutton's cabin and Rip's Cabin.

"The Fisherman Cabin overlooks the Bitterroot River, providing 360-degree views of the Bitterroot Mountains and the Sapphire Mountains," the owners explain on their website of the Lee Dutton cabin. ​"Built in 1916, the cabin served as housing for the lodge's domestic staff. Currently, the cabin serves as a guest cabin utilized by fishermen and vacationers in the Bitterroot Valley.​"

In total, the home can sleep up to eight guests spread across several spacious bedrooms. The cabin begins at $1,200 per night for up to four guests, with a $50 surcharge per each additional guest.

Luke (L-Luke Grimes) and John (R-Kevin Costner) take a break from their problems on the Dutton Ranch with a ride on Paramount Network's hit drama series "Yellowstone." Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Network

As for Rip's cabin, it too can sleep up to eight guests in a bit more rustic of a setting. It includes two primary suites with a full kitchen and two massive porches so you can sit out and stare at the gorgeous landscape for as long as you'd like. That cabin starts at $1,500 per night for up to four guests, with a $50 surcharge per each additional guest.