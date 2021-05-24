This Exclusive Camping Trip in Yellowstone National Park Is the Perfect Way to Unplug

You can still enjoy the great outdoors while also getting the comfort of a hotel.

Excursionist, a luxury tour operator for U.S. experiential travel, now has a new, private camp experience in Yellowstone National Park.

Instead of putting down your own traditional tent and sleeping bags, this experience is the quintessential meaning of "glamping." This custom-built "glamp camp" allows you to take in the breathtaking scenery of Yellowstone National Forest while also feeling as comfortable as you would be in a resort. There's no "roughing it" here.

Yellowstone National Forest Glamping tent experience Credit: Courtesy of Excursionist

Glamping experiences have gained a lot of popularity over the years, especially with people who would love a chance to unplug and get back to nature, but still want to enjoy a comfortable bed at night. There's also the issue of having no hot water or no electricity that has, in the past, deterred people from truly enjoying the natural world (even if they're not experienced campers).

Excursionist is offering a three-night stay on either July 6 or July 17, 2021, for outdoorsy travelers who also want a luxurious vacation. These stays include a 150-square-foot private, canvas tent furnished with comfortable beds, flushing toilets, and hot showers so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

This experience also includes several naturalist-led private, guided tours like wildlife safaris, sightseeing hikes, and horseback rides in and around Yellowstone National Park. At night, guests can wind down back at camp with a delicious, gourmet dinner prepared by the private chef, roast s'mores around the campfire, or enjoy world-class stargazing through the in-camp telescope.

Yellowstone National Forest Glamping tent experience Credit: Courtesy of Excursionist

In addition, Excursionist can arrange mountain biking tours, kayaking trips, helicopter adventures, presentations by local astronomers, geologists, and Native American storytellers, as well as trips to nearby Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park, for an additional cost.

The Yellowstone Glamp Camp package begins at $6,030 per person, based on a group of eight, or $6,690 per person based on a group of four.

For more information, visit the Excursionist website.