These Breathtaking Lodges in Alaska Are Offering a Socially Distant Buyout Package for $20,000 a Night
Alaska has never looked so good.
If you want the ultimate socially distant domestic vacation look no further than Within the Wild’s new offerings.
The luxury lodge company in Alaska is now offering full lodge buyouts throughout 2020 and into 2021 for those wishing for an adventure. Each offer comes with its own self-contained staff and space for up to 12 guests to experience the stunning remote Alaskan wilderness together. The packages begin at $60,000 for three nights and includes transportation to and from the lodges, all meals, and all activities for the group.
The two buyout options include renting out Winterlake lodge, located on the edge of the Alaska Range. The lodge sits surrounded by natural landscapes, including its own lake, making it an excellent place to get away from it all. Once there, the group can take the cabin’s on-site helicopter to hike in the endless wilderness or raft and fly-fish in the nearby river.
The second option is to rent out its Tutka Bay Lodge located on the tip of Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. The lodge is nestled on a private cove along a nine-mile fjord. From here, guests can take out sea kayaks, go on a whale-watching journey, or just head out on the dock for a bit of fishing.
At both cabins, guests can take part in a number of socially-distant health and spa offerings including sound therapy, meditation classes, morning yoga, dance therapy, and even Ayurvedic self-massage on the deck.
As for health and safety, both lodges have gone to the utmost lengths to ensure they are well above standard. For example, guests will be transported to and from lodges in private planes and all guests will be given a small welcome packet that includes gloves, locally made masks, hand sanitizer, and water. For meals, guests also have the option to take their meals in their rooms or can sit separately in a common area. The only thing guests are responsible for is providing a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Alaska. Check out everything that comes with a lodge buyout on Within the Wild’s website.