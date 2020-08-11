These Breathtaking Lodges in Alaska Are Offering a Socially Distant Buyout Package for $20,000 a Night

If you want the ultimate socially distant domestic vacation look no further than Within the Wild’s new offerings.

The luxury lodge company in Alaska is now offering full lodge buyouts throughout 2020 and into 2021 for those wishing for an adventure. Each offer comes with its own self-contained staff and space for up to 12 guests to experience the stunning remote Alaskan wilderness together. The packages begin at $60,000 for three nights and includes transportation to and from the lodges, all meals, and all activities for the group.

The two buyout options include renting out Winterlake lodge, located on the edge of the Alaska Range. The lodge sits surrounded by natural landscapes, including its own lake, making it an excellent place to get away from it all. Once there, the group can take the cabin’s on-site helicopter to hike in the endless wilderness or raft and fly-fish in the nearby river.

The second option is to rent out its Tutka Bay Lodge located on the tip of Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. The lodge is nestled on a private cove along a nine-mile fjord. From here, guests can take out sea kayaks, go on a whale-watching journey, or just head out on the dock for a bit of fishing.

At both cabins, guests can take part in a number of socially-distant health and spa offerings including sound therapy, meditation classes, morning yoga, dance therapy, and even Ayurvedic self-massage on the deck.

