This Winnie-the-Pooh-Themed Airbnb in England Looks Exactly Like You'd Imagine

It's been 95 years since Winnie the Pooh was published, and Airbnb is celebrating with a stay in a magical treehouse in the original Hundred Acre Wood that's worthy of a truly great nap.

The whimsical home, which the company told Travel + Leisure will be open for bookings next week, was inspired by the original illustrations of E.H. Shepard and is complete with shelves stocked with 'hunny' pots, a "Mr. Sanders" sign above the doorway, and tree branches wrapped around the home. Guests can play Poohsticks on the iconic Poohsticks Bridge, go on a guided tour of the Hundred Acre Wood — or Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, England — and eat "locally sourced hunny-inspired meals."

Winnie the Pooh Airbnb Credit: Henry Woide

"I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for thirty years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories," Kim Raymond, the designer, and host behind the Airbnb, said in a statement shared with T+L. "The 'Bearbnb' is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years."

Winnie the Pooh Airbnb Credit: Henry Woide

The home can accommodate a family of four (no pets or Heffalumps allowed), and includes a double bed as well as two raised single beds that can be accessed by ladders. The home does not have a bathroom inside, but a temporary, full-service restroom will be set up a few steps away.

The home has a few strict rules, of course: hands must be kept out of the honey pots and a snack of "a little something" is encouraged at 11 a.m.

"Winnie the Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over," Catherine Powell, the global head of hosting at Airbnb, said in the statement. "What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne's classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, "doing 'Nothing' often leads to the very best Something"".

The treehouse is available for two sets of UK residents to book for Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, each for £95 per night (or about $131). Bookings open at 2 p.m. BST on Sept. 20. Airbnb said the guest booking fee will be donated to Together for Short Lives, which works with families living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

For stateside Pooh fans who can't get across the pond, visit the real stuffed animals that inspired the Winnie the Pooh characters you know and love (including Eeyore, Piglet, Kanga, and Tigger) at the first-ever permanent exhibition at The New York Public Library when it opens on Sept. 24.

This isn't the first time Airbnb has offered a dose of nostalgia. In 2019, the company brought to life Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse. In 2020, movie fans got to book a sleepover at the very last Blockbuster. And this year, travelers had the chance to celebrate the Macarena with a stay in the Spanish villa of Los del Rio, the duo who created the iconic dance craze.