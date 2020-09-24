How You Can Win an Adorable $500,000 Villa in Tuscany

All it takes is $32 for your chance to win a little slice of paradise.

Why buy a Tuscan villa when you can win one for free?

A British couple is looking to offload their gorgeous villa located in in Garfagnana. But, rather than simply put it on the market, Jon and Annmarie Nurse decided to host a raffle to give it away to one lucky winner instead.

"There was a lot of news about people struggling and we just thought, 'You know what, why don't we do something where we can make a bit of a difference?' and the one thing we had was property," Jon told Business Insider about their decision to raffle the home.

The winner will receive ownership of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, including all transfer taxes and legal fees. According to the couple, they’ll even pay for flights within Europe to Italy for the winner, and pay for a car rental and accommodation during the ownership handover.

“Live in it, keep as a holiday home, rent it out to holidaymakers or sell it. The choice is yours,” the couple wrote on their raffle website. “Northern Tuscany, [is] an unspoilt, rural, unique and non-touristy area north of Lucca which is ideal for those wishing to get away from it all.”

The home really is an Italian dream, with hardwood floors and tiling throughout. The updated kitchen includes all appliances with a dining space big enough for eight guests. It also includes a stunning yard with a pool surrounded by mature trees and views of the mountains that seem to go on for days. The outdoor space also includes two dining areas so you can have your espresso in one and glass of local wine on the other.