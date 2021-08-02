7 Mountain Cabin Rentals in West Virginia With Incredible Views

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

West Virginia has more than earned its nickname, "The Mountain State." Home to more than 1,000 named mountains and the only state entirely within the Appalachian Mountain region, it's an outdoor and mountaineering dream. It's a place where Mother Nature's beauty is abundant every way you turn — and that's why it's a good idea to ensure your next West Virginia vacation rental also comes with an epic outdoor view.

Here are seven mountain cabin rentals dotting West Virginia's beautifully craggy landscape that you can book right now.

Moss Hill Chalet Cabin: Berkeley Springs

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Nothing screams "great views" quite like a chalet. The Moss Hill Chalet in Berkeley Springs comes with wall-to-wall windows, a screened porch, outdoor deck, and a firepit, all of which are ideal for sitting inside and out to stare at the surrounding landscapes. The home, which sits near Cacapon State Park, comes with every amenity a traveler would need for a quick night away or a weeks-long getaway.

To book: airbnb.com, from $205/night

Cozy Farm Cottage: Odd

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

With more than 140 private acres of land, this cozy farm cottage comes with unfettered views of the West Virginia landscape. On the property, guests are invited to feed the fish in the two ponds, hike or mountain bike on logging trails, go birdwatching, or just sit and swing on the covered porch with a glass of wine as the sun goes down.

To book: airbnb.com, from $189/night

Highlands View: Petersburg

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Beautiful mountain cabins should be for everyone, and that's where Highlands View comes in. The fully wheelchair-accessible glamping tent is nestled inside a high glass tunnel. This means the views are still there, but the rain, mud, and wind are not. Explore the property and drink in the Highland views from all sides.

To book: airbnb.com, from $149/night

Rose River Cottage: Boomer

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Want more than just mountain views? Book a stay at the Rose River Cottage, which comes with both the mountain views we're all after and river views as a bonus. The cottage sits on the banks of the Kanawha River and has its own private dock, the ideal spot for snuggling up with a blanket to watch everything from sunrise to moonrise.

To book: airbnb.com, from $175/night

Luxury Log Cabin: Dry Fork

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

To really get away from it all, book a stay at this luxury log cabin in Dry Fork. Not only does it come with 12 acres of private land, but to get there, guests must have at least four-wheel drive as it sits both high on a hill and in the midst of some rather rugged — and glorious — wilderness. Once there, guests can enjoy either the indoor or outdoor fireplaces, cook a gourmet meal in the oversized kitchen, or roam the land until the day's end.

To book: airbnb.com, from $340/night

A-Frame Cabin Escape: Wardensville

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Feel one with nature in this stunning A-frame that feels more like a tree house than a home. Located in the George Washington National Forest, the home is a true escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Step outside for a hike, a bike ride, enjoy a mountain meal in its fully equipped kitchen, or sit on the deck and look out into the wonderful world around.

To book: airbnb.com, from $165/night

Mountain Cabin: Harpers Ferry

Cabin rentals in West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This mountain cabin is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of getaway. You can either pack all your supplies and not see another human for days or head out for a workcation retreat thanks to its high-speed internet and access to modern amenities like Instacart delivery. No matter which one a person chooses, they'll be rewarded with heavenly mountain views and a night's rest unlike any other.

To book: airbnb.com, from $267/night