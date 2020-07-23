9 Luxury Rental Houses People Were Obsessed With on Instagram Last Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

During these uncertain times, people are turning to the one thing that can cure their wanderlust when they can’t actually travel: Instagram.

While many people around the globe are unable or deciding not to to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, they can still dream about their ideal stays around the world by browsing social media. If anything, this is the perfect time to plan the best getaway once it’s safe to get away.

That’s why VRBO, a site where travelers can book cabins, condos, beach houses and more, has compiled their most-liked properties on Instagram from last summer. These swoon-worthy properties are located all around the world — from Turks and Caicos to Bali to Thailand — and equipped with luxury amenities like private beaches or lakefront access, infinity-edge swimming pools, hot tubs, kayaks or canoes, and open-air seating areas.

While you’re waiting for the moment you can actually pack your bags, consider these nine properties around the world as your next travel inspiration.

Lake Chelan Luxury Waterfront Home: Chelan, Washington

This beautiful, lakefront property accommodates 14 in five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths for an average of $1,038 per night. Spend the day paddle boating and swimming on the lake, or enjoy the gorgeous sunset over the Cascades.

Craftsman Lakefront Home: Lewis Smith Lake, Alabama

At an average of $595 per night for up to 16 people in seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, this place certainly has a lot of value, especially since it’s practically on the water and perfect for a summer (or end of summer) getaway.

Thai Villa Moo: Moo 5, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani, Thailand

Fancy an escape to Thailand? You can’t go wrong with this dreamy getaway in Chang Wat Surat Thani. Plus, it can sleep up to eight people in four bedrooms and five bathrooms for only $396 per night.

Oceanfront Villa Seashell: St. Marie, Curaçao

How does a private balcony over the ocean sound? This Caribbean escape has lots of space to lounge and take in the sun. It can sleep up to eight people in four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms for only $405 per night.

Beachfront Villa with Private Infinity Pool: Melaya, Jembrana, Bali

This beachfront villa seems too good to be true, but you can feel free to pinch yourself because you’re not dreaming. It has a beautiful view, an infinity pool and can sleep up to seven people in three bedrooms and three bathrooms for only $227 per night.

Three Acre Luxury Desert Estate: Scottsdale, Arizona

You don’t have to head to the beach for a perfect summer vacation. This desert hacienda in Scottsdale, Arizona has gorgeous desert views, an extra large pool with a slide, waterfall, and cove. It also sleeps up to 12 in six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths for $900 per night.

Beautiful Beachfront Villa in a Gated Community, Private Pool/Bar, Fully Staffed: Montego Bay, Jamaica

This Jamaican getaway sports a private pool and bar, and comes fully staffed. Considering it can sleep up to 10 people in four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths for $836 per night, it’s quite a steal for you and your friends and family.

Beachfront North Suite: Cockburn Town, Turks and Caicos

Need an incredible island getaway? Look no further than Turks and Caicos. This beachfront suite with access to a private beach is perfect for a smaller group. It can sleep up to three in one bedroom and one bathroom for only $237 per night.

Lakefront Home on Rubicon Bay: Tahoma, California