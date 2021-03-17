Vrbo and Netflix Are Offering Action-packed Family Vacations for the Price of a Kid's Allowance

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As a parent, it's important to tell your kids "no" sometimes, but it's also easy to get caught up in the negativity if you have to use that word more often than you'd like. That's why Netflix and Vrbo have teamed up to offer several epic, kid-approved vacation rentals that everyone can say "yes" to, especially with the heavily discounted nightly rate that's probably about the same as a kid's allowance.

VRBO Patagonia lodge Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

Inspired by "Yes Day," a new Netflix film in which parents (played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez) must say yes to everything their children ask for, these Yes Day Stays are made of the stuff kids dream of (think: tree houses, renovated fire stations, and even a castle).

Vrbo castle home in Arlington, VA Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

These vacation rentals located across the U.S. are equipped with bowling alleys, ping-pong tables, home theaters, swimming pools, mini golf, waterslides, and much more. They also have plenty of video games, movies, and other activities that the whole family can enjoy during an action-packed weekend aimed at inspiring parents to say "yes" to a little more adventure.

"Nothing is more important and special than spending quality time with family, having fun and making memories together," said Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, in a press release. "We handpicked some of the coolest vacation homes for Yes Day Stays to make sure kids can have the most unforgettable Yes Day with their families."

For parents, the sweetest part of this deal might be the price. Starting at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, March 19, parents can book these luxury vacation homes for just $20 per night. This deal is available first-come, first-serve for various weekends in April.

To preview the Yes Day Stays and get ready to book the minute they become available, visit vrbo.com/yesdaystay.