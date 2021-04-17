Home in middle of the forest
7 Stunning Homes Near National Parks You Can Book on Vrbo
These rentals are perfect for your next National Park trip.
If you're planning your summer vacation, there's a good chance this year's trip will involve a visit to at least one of the country's National Parks. Whether you're a fan of outdoor adventuring or just prefer to take in the beauty of your natural surroundings from the car, National Parks are always a solid travel option.
If you're planning a National Parks trip and want to stay in a home versus a hotel or campsite, you'll want to make sure your lodging is comfortable, especially after long days hiking, climbing, and overall adventuring. That's why a vacation rental, like a Vrbo, is a great option for National Parks trips, since it will provide all the luxuries of home (and often, more), while still placing you in a convenient location near your park of choice.
Keep reading for our favorite Vrbos near National Parks, from Denali to the Great Smoky Mountains. We're sure you'll want to book at least one of these for your upcoming adventures.
Alaska: Denali National Park & Preserve
This spacious home near Denali National Park & Preserve sleeps 10, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it the perfect spot for a trip with extended family and friends. You'll be conveniently located to the park's visitors and education centers, as well as multiple trailheads for hiking.
To book: vrbo.com, $575/night
Montana: Glacier National Park
Enjoy stunning mountain and forest views from this home, which offers the perfect combination of modern amenities and rustic flair. With nearly 3,000-square feet of living space across four levels, you'll find plenty of privacy in this four-bed, three-bath home. Plus, in addition to the views from inside, you'll also be just minutes from a park entrance and visitor center.
To book: vrbo.com, $990/night
Tennessee: Great Smoky Mountains
You'll be able to enjoy everything the Great Smoky Mountains have to offer both on the property of this stunning cabin, as well as in the nearby national park, since the closest entrance is just over a mile away. This home boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a seven-person hot tub, trampoline, pool table, and more, making it a must-book for a family getaway.
To book: vrbo.com, $1,500/night
Arkansas: Hot Springs National Park
Opt for peace and seclusion in this gorgeous log cabin in Hot Springs, AR, situated in the middle of 17 wooded acres on Lake Hamilton. At this home, you'll find four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, as well as private balconies off bedrooms, a spacious deck, grill, fire pit, and private boat dock. And despite its quiet, remote location, this vacation rental is just a few miles from an entrance to Hot Springs National Park.
California: Joshua Tree National Park
Enjoy everything the desert has to offer at this modern, window-filled home in Joshua Tree, CA. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, as well as a BBQ, fire pit, and hot tub, you'll love this vacation rental indoors and out. Plus, it's conveniently located just half a mile from an entrance to Joshua Tree National Park and a 10 minute drive from Joshua Tree village.
To book: vrbo.com, $883/night
Colorado: Gunnison National Forest
This spacious 6,000-square foot lodge has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, so you'll have plenty of space to enjoy your natural surroundings, whether you're cozying up inside by the fireplace or lounging on the back deck. While you'll be located just three miles from Gunnison National Forest, you'll also have views of the West Elk Wilderness Mountain range, Needle Rock, and the Grand Mesa right at home.
Montana: Yellowstone National Park
This beautiful log lodge is the ultimate rustic getaway. Expansive meadow, mountain, and forest views will take your breath away, as will the eclectic interiors that feel authentically Montanan. And the home is located just a 20-minute drive from a Yellowstone National Park entrance.
To book: vrbo.com, $750/night
