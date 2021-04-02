You Can Book Your Dream Vacation Home Now and Pay Later

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Vrbo customers using Affirm can pay for their vacation homes in monthly, interest-free installments — but for a limited time only.

Dream vacations are often called exactly that because they feel unattainable — something you'll only see in your dreams. Well, if money is what's getting in the way, Vrbo's new promotion is aiming to make it a little easier for travelers to go on their dream trips.

Vrbo has teamed up with Affirm, a company that offers lending alternatives to credit cards, to allow people to book a vacation home now and pay for it later. For a limited time, qualified travelers have access to 0% APR financing when booking a vacation home through Vrbo and paying with Affirm. This offer is only available on bookings made now through April 11, so interested travelers will have to act soon. Those who choose to pay with Affirm can split the total cost of their booking into monthly, no-interest payments with no hidden or late fees.

"Vrbo has been connecting families with vacation homes for over 25 years, and we can now provide even more value to our customers by being the only vacation rental platform to offer payments over time with Affirm," said Mike Sutter, vice president of product management at Vrbo, in a press release. "This benefit enables families to plan and book future vacations now and pay for them later."

'Hollywood Hills 6,000 sq.ft. Villa in the Sky' Vrbo rental Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

With Vrbo data showing that over 80% of families already have travel plans for this upcoming summer and are also booking their accommodations earlier than ever, the supply of vacation homes for specific dates could dwindle fast. With this new offer through Affirm, travelers can get a head start on vacation planning.

"Travelers increasingly look for payment flexibility when booking travel plans. In fact, a recent Affirm survey revealed that 54% of consumers are interested in using a buy now, pay later solution this year," said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm's chief commercial officer, in a press release. "Whether booking a road trip or a big family excursion on Vrbo, travelers can now choose Affirm to pay at their own pace with no hidden fees or confusing fine print."

Affirm is currently available on select Vrbo properties, identified during checkout with a badge featuring the Affirm logo. Visit the Vrbo website to see which properties are included.