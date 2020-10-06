Vrbo Is Giving Away 25 Rentals for Its 25th Anniversary

Vrbo is celebrating a major milestone this year: Its 25th anniversary.

For more than two decades, the company has brought together some of the coolest vacation rentals for travelers to stay in around the globe. Now, to honor its big year, the company is giving away 25 stays at some of its own favorite, highly-rated vacation homes, including a few houses, cabins, condos, and even a few castles thrown in for good measure.

“We wanted to recognize and show gratitude to our customers who have trusted Vrbo with their family vacations over the past 25 years. To celebrate this milestone, we are inviting families to look back through their old family photos to reminisce on their most precious memories together,” Lish Kennedy, Vrbo’s VP of Global Brand Marketing, shared in a statement.

To enter for a chance to win a stay at one of the homes, all participants need to do is hop on either Facebook or Instagram to share a family vacation photo using the hashtag #VrboTurns25. Vrbo will then select the winners who will then be able to choose their favorite vacation home to stay in from the collection.

“We’re giving away 25 stays in some truly over-the-top Vrbos to our favorite entrants — so share any throwback vacation photo that warms your heart, makes you laugh, smile, or even shed a happy tear,” Kennedy added.

Want a sneak peek at the homes? Check out a few of the top 25 homes below. And hey, even if you don’t win, you can still book these destinations any time you’d like to get away with your family.

727 Airplane Jungle Fuselage

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

Travelers can find an old 727 airplane fuselage hanging over the jungle in Costa Rica. The entire interior has been outfitted for maximum comfort. The two-bed, two-bath rental also comes with views of both the Pacific ocean and Manuel Antonio National Park. Rent it starting at $402/night.

Red Sands Ranch

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

Have a big crew? Then you’ll need a big space to rent. And on that front, Red Sands Ranch in Texas more than delivers. The ranch can fit up to 37 guests comfortably across its seven separate units. Guests then get to enjoy the massive outdoor area, including a pool, slide, outdoor bar, and more. Rent it starting at $1,855/night.

Luxury Treehouse

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

Want to feel like you’re sleeping in a snow globe this winter? Then check out the luxury treehouse in Montana. The fully-finished treehouse sits high above the Montana wilderness. Though rustic, it still comes with every modern amenity travelers need to relax. Rent it starting at $359/night.