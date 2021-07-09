Travelers can book the unique home on July 19 starting at 3 a.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis for a one-night stay on Sept. 18th.

This Unique Airbnb Is at the Crux of a Dormant Volcano in France — and It's Only €1 Per Night

You've heard of hiking a volcano, now one lucky person can stay overnight at the crux of one thanks to this latest Airbnb listing in France.

The listing, part of a partnership between the home rental company and Volvic water, is a modern tiny home located in the green Chaîne des Puys- Limagne fault tectonic area, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the volcano with a queen bed and en-suite bathroom.

Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The stay, available for only €1 per night, will include a guided tour of the park and a volcanic hike, a dinner for two by a Michelin star chef, a sunrise yoga session, and a hot air balloon ride pending weather conditions.

"It has been difficult to reconnect with nature after a year of staying inside. Many of us are itching for the opportunity to reset and recharge and what better way to do so than by unplugging, breaking out of your routine in the stunning area of Volvic where our water is born," Shweta Harit, global VP marketing at Volvic, told T+L. "We are excited to bring a bucket-list experience to nature-loving consumers via our partnership with Airbnb. We can only hope travelers will feel refreshed from this experience as they see just how much strength nature can truly provide."

Travelers can book the unique home on July 19 starting at 3 a.m. ET on a first-come, first-served basis for a one-night stay on Sept. 18th.

The tectonic area sits in the middle of France, about 124 miles west of Lyon, and was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 2018. The dormant volcano, which is the source of Volvic water, hasn't erupted in thousands of years and has since become a lush green site.