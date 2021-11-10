This $4.3 Million Villa in Southern Spain Has an Infinity Pool and Coastal Views — and You Can Co-own It

With more than 300 days of sunshine and almost 100 miles of coastline, Spain's Costa del Sol is a beach lover's dream. The region, also famous for its many golf courses, welcomes millions of visitors each year from Europe and around the world. But if you'd like to enjoy this dreamy corner of the world as a local, there's now an exciting property on the market that's welcoming multiple owners.

Enter the stunning Villa Vida, located in one of Marbella's most exclusive neighborhoods.

The patio of Villa Vida in Marbella, Spain Credit: Adam Vida/Courtesy of Villa Vida

The gorgeous three-level property sits on the hills above the Puerto Banús area, known for its luxury marina, world-class shopping, and buzzing nightlife. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property spans 5,985 square feet of elegantly designed interior and exterior spaces where understated luxury is achieved through a neutral palette, sleek furniture, and high-end finishes.

The living room of Villa Vida in Marbella, Spain Credit: Adam Vida/Courtesy of Villa Vida

The ample multi-level outdoor areas make this home an entertainer's paradise. The two perfectly manicured gardens, infinity pool, and sundeck with a hot tub all offer breathtaking views of the entire region, Mount Concha, and the Golf Valley. And speaking of the views, you don't even have to be outside to enjoy them in this house. With floor-to-ceiling French doors and two large terraces, you can take in the sight of towering Mount Concha from the comfort of your bedroom.

A bedroom inside of Villa Vida in Marbella, Spain Credit: Adam Vida/Courtesy of Villa Vida

The main level has an open-concept plan and features a gourmet kitchen with a marble waterfall countertop/breakfast island. The dining and living room areas open toward a spacious patio and the pool. If basking in the sun is your preferred daytime activity, then you can do plenty of it here. Come dinnertime, head to the rooftop terrace set for al fresco dining, and take in the stunning sunset vistas with a glass of Spanish wine, of course.

The dining room inside of Villa Vida in Marbella, Spain Credit: Adam Vida/Courtesy of Villa Vida