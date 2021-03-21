This Modern Villa in Italy Comes With a Private Chef, Infinity Pool, and Stunning Views of Lake Cuomo

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Villa Peduzzi, a vacation rental located in the hills above Lake Como, is what vacation dreams are made of.

The villa, which comes with eight bedrooms and six baths, is large enough to fit up to 16 people, but it may be a place you want to travel to alone so you can take in every view all to yourself.

Villa Peduzzi Image zoom Credit: Petrina Tinslay

On the home's main level, guests will find two lounge areas, one with a television and one with a piano, so you can choose which type of entertainment you'd like or switch back and forth throughout the day. The main level also comes with a study, the main kitchen, and the dining room, where the Italian sunshine flows freely through.

Going up the stairs to the first floor, guests will find four of the bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, a junior suite, and two double bedrooms that share a bathroom. This same layout is repeated on the second floor as well, while the home's third floor (also accessible via an elevator) comes with an entertainment room complete with a cinema and sound system, a pool table, and yet another bathroom.

"There are beautiful terraces all around the main house leading to the infinity pool and a standalone pool house where you'll find another kitchen and sofas where you can soak up the views," the owners of the villa explained on their Welcome Beyond page. "We also have a children's playground with a treehouse, a trampoline, and a zip-line to keep kids entertained."

Beyond the children's toys, the home comes with a few adult ones too, like a private Axopar 28 Brabus motorboat, which is available for hire to take guests onto the famed lake whenever they please. And, as part of the rental price, the home also comes with a chef who can prepare homemade Italian meals for guests as well.

"No matter what guests desire, we can usually organize it, whether it's a musician to play at the villa in the evening or a private jet to go shopping in Paris for the day," the owners added. "We just request that they let us know ahead of time so we can make the necessary arrangements."