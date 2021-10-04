Explore the Croatian Countryside at This New €13,000-a-week Villa With Two Pools and Lavish Suites

While many visitors flock to Dubrovnik, Hvar, and other coastal hot spots, Croatia's smaller towns have plenty of charm and history, without the swarms of tourists. Bale, located in western Istria, is a picturesque medieval village with roots that date back to the Roman empire. It's the perfect place to relax and unwind away from the crowds, and immerse yourself in authentic Croatian culture. And now, there's a fabulous luxury villa where you can stay. The newly opened Villa Malie is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and it has a strong wellness focus.

View from a bedroom at Villa Malie in Istria, Croatia Credit: @koridor27/Courtesy of Villa Malie

This luxury four-bedroom villa showcases the beauty of the region. It has a somewhat traditional look outside, thanks to the stone facade crafted from local Istrian stone. But, inside, it's a modern marvel. It has sleek decor from top brands including Poliform, Maxalto, and Vitra, in addition to custom furnishings and decor.

The expansive ground floor has three bedrooms as well as living areas and a spa. There's a large living room with a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, and a decadent spa area. This wellness haven has a Finnish sauna and an indoor pool with hydromassage jets. It's the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring the countryside. The primary suite is located upstairs, and the villa features a private terrace overlooking Bale.

The living room at Villa Malie in Istria, Croatia Credit: @koridor27/Courtesy of Villa Malie

A bedroom at Villa Malie in Istria, Croatia Credit: @koridor27/Courtesy of Villa Malie

The property covers nearly 35,000 square feet. Take a dip in the 30-foot heated pool, or lounge in a chair in the sun or under the shaded pergola. At night, cook dinner on the barbecue and enjoy an alfresco meal before stargazing with a glass of wine in hand.

the indoor pool at Villa Malie in Istria, Croatia Credit: @koridor27/Courtesy of Villa Malie

There's plenty to explore in the nearby towns. Istria is known for olives, which have been grown here for thousands of years. Be sure to pick up a bottle of local olive oil to take home. There are also wonderful wineries and farms producing cheese and fragrant herbs. Children will marvel at the many butterflies that live in the area — there are nearly 400 species — as well as the local dinosaur museum where you can see fossils that were found under the bay of Bale. Outdoor enthusiasts can capitalize on the hiking and biking opportunities in nearby forests and orchards, as well as a multitude of ocean activities on the coast. For culture, be sure to check out the Roman amphitheater in Pula — the last intact amphitheater of its kind. It regularly hosts concerts and plays.