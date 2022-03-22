This Brand-new Villa on Anguilla Has a Sprawling Infinity Pool and a Floating Sun Deck

With spectacular white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and a laid-back lifestyle, Anguilla is the quintessential tropical getaway. The tiny Caribbean island is only 16 miles long, but it is hailed as one of the best for luxury travel as it offers visitors privacy and high-end accommodations set against the most gorgeous of Caribbean landscapes.

Luxury contemporary villa, Villa Alkera, in Anguilla Credit: Courtesy of Villa Alkera

Luxury contemporary villa, Villa Alkera, in Anguilla Credit: Courtesy of Villa Alkera

And the best place to enjoy the stunning scenery from is Alkera, a serene oasis nestled on a lush hill overlooking the famous Shoal Bay East Beach. Boasting 12,000 square feet, the property features five spacious bedrooms and seven bathrooms with walk-in closets and patios. French doors, oversized windows, and glass panels throughout the home allow guests to take in the jaw-dropping ocean views that await behind every corner.

The open-concept living room/dining room area was certainly made with entertaining in mind as it seamlessly opens to the patio and heated infinity pool. The villa, conceived by Anguilla-based Morlens Architectural Services, is tastefully decorated in a neutral palette with striking pops of blue and orange. A private office, gym, and uniquely designed recreational area that incorporates the island's limestone rock complete the residence.

But with views that gorgeous, it's all about the outdoor spaces. Enjoy the stunning sunsets from the dining area that features a kitchen and a bar. And the floating island platform in the swimming pool is certainly the best spot to bask in the sun with a cocktail at hand.

Luxury contemporary villa, Villa Alkera, in Anguilla Credit: Courtesy of Villa Alkera

"Cresting the Shoal Bay East hillside, Alkera is an architectural gem, overlooking world-renowned stretches of immaculate white sand and blue Caribbean seas, and will surely surpass the expectations of even the most demanding affluent travelers," Kenroy Herbert, president of Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, that manages the villa, told Travel + Leisure. "Recently, there has been an increase in demand for privacy, luxury, and curated travel experiences, and we are honored to add Villa Alkera to our existing portfolio of 12 elite villas and residences in Anguilla."