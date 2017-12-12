The Five Most Popular Ski Towns for Vacation Rentals

Find out where you can get the most out of vacation properties, whether you're looking to book a cozy cabin or rent out your ski-in condo.

Vacation rentals are growing in popularity in some mountain towns across the country, according to new report from Vacasa.

The vacation rental company recently decided to look into which mountain towns are seeing the quickest boom in popularity, analyzing industry data from some 20,000 homes across 11 different markets to determine which areas had the biggest year-over-year growth in vacation rental inventory from 2016 to 2017 and where people interested in vacation rentals should be looking to next.

Of the popular mountain towns on the list, ranging from Breckenridge in Colorado to Idaho's Sun Valley, Montana’s Whitefish saw the biggest boom in vacation rental inventory, with a 50 percent year-over-year growth.

Wyoming’s Jackson came in at second place, securing a 36 percent growth in its year-over-year vacation rental inventory.

Another popular stop in Utah, Park City, came in at third place, with a year-over-year growth of 20 percent, while Aspen in Colorado and Bozeman in Montana followed, with a year-over-year growth in vacation rental inventories of 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

vacasa data Credit: Courtesy of Vacasa

While most of the other locations on the list, including Stowe in Vermont and Bend in Oregon saw an increase in their vacation rental inventory, Both Tahoe and Sun Valley saw drops of 12 percent and 22 percent, respectively, which Vacasa representatives say is due to regulations recently put in place in nearby towns like Ketchum and South Lake Tahoe that include caps on permits for vacation rentals and zoning codes that limit rentals to tourist-only zones.

The report also looked at what amenities make vacation rentals most appealing to customers, with bonuses like fireplaces, hot tubs, an outdoor grill, and cable TV all helping to boost tourists' chances of booking a vacation home.

“Vacation homeowners in high-growth markets see increased competition for guests,” Joe Frey, Vacasa’s senior director of sales and analytics, told Travel + Leisure. Looking into offering unexpected amenities and making your place pet-friendly, along with professional images for your listings can all help make your rental more appealing, Frey said.

Besides offering rental owners insight into where they can make the most of their properties, the increase can also be beneficial for guests looking to stay in these spaces.