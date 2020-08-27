This Beloved Glamping Company Just Unveiled Two New Destinations

Under Canvas, a luxury glamping company with locations throughout the United States, just got a little more special.

In August, the company announced its expansion to two new camps, the first in Acadia, Maine, and the other at the Grand Staircase in Utah.

“At Under Canvas, we believe being outdoors deepens our connections — to one another and with nature,” Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas, shared in a statement. “With our two newest camps we’re honored to now provide that opportunity to travelers throughout the Northeast with our first waterfront location near Acadia and in the Southwest, our new location will close the loop in our Grand Circle of camps, offering the ultimate way to experience this region with camps at the Grand Canyon, Zion, Moab and in 2021, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase.”

The new location in Utah will open April 2021. It will come with epic views of the region as it sits atop Utah’s Canyon Rim Plateau. As Under Canvas explained on its website, the site will come with 60 tents spread across 220 acres of southwestern desert landscape. It’s an excellent centralized location to get to many of Utah and Arizona’s most beautiful outdoor spaces.

Its other location in Surry, Maine, just outside Acadia National Park, will open just a month later in May 2021. That location will come with 100 acres of waterfront land and more than 1,200 feet of coastline to explore.

And, of course, both destinations will come with all the luxurious amenities campers have come to know and love from the brand including safari-style tents, luxurious bedding, delicious food options, and much more.