Our Favorite Glamping Company Just Unveiled Where Its Next Luxurious Site Will Be

In August, the company announced its plans to open Under Canvas Bryce Canyon in Southwest Utah on June 2, 2022. The spot, the company explained, will be located in the middle of 750 acres of secluded high mountain plains with views of Mt. Dutton to the west and the Escalante Mountains to the east.

"With access to the outdoors more in demand than ever, the launch of our fourth camp in Utah — in a high alpine area offering ideal temperatures for outdoor adventure throughout the spring, summer, and fall — couldn't be more exciting and timely," Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas, shared in a statement. "The Bryce Canyon area is known for exceptional hiking and biking, beautiful landscapes, ready access to multiple national parks and monuments, and is a natural addition to our Grand Circle of camps."

Under Canvas luxury camping tent in Bryce Canyon Credit: Bailey Made

The company noted, Under Canvas Bryce Canyon will offer 50 of its classic safari-style canvas tents on elevated decks with private ensuite bathrooms, similar to its other sites. All this will sit at an elevation of 7,600 feet, providing panoramic views from every camp.

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon will also come with the same eco-friendly operations as its other locations, including pull chain showers, low flow toilets, rechargeable battery pack charging in tents, solar energy use when possible, and a towel reuse program that all work to minimize energy use.

"Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize disturbance and maximize open space, each with dedicated, undisturbed green spaces," the company shared in a statement. "The camps are designed to flow with the natural topography of the land to eliminate unnecessary earthwork. Land donations with local conservation-based organizations, like Maine's Shaw Institute, are part of the brand's commitment, as well as its efforts to minimize the overall environmental footprint in the areas of water use and lighting to preserve the night sky."

Don't get it twisted, these spots may be eco-friendly, but they're far from granola. The tents and common space come equipped with upscale West Elm furnishings, outdoor dining with full-scale service, complimentary camp programming like yoga classes and more, adventure programming, and guest access to brand partnerships like lululemon, Sun Bum sun products, and even Pendleton beds for those traveling with their dogs.

Under Canvas luxury camping tent in Bryce Canyon Credit: Bailey Made

Guests can choose from different accommodations including the Stargazer Tent, which comes with its own viewing window above the king bed to stargaze at night, ensuite bathroom (hot shower, sink, and flushing toilet), wood stove, and private deck, and the new Hoodoo Suite Tent, which features two tents adjoined by a private deck.