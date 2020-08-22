Edward and Bella’s ‘Twilight’ Honeymoon Villa Is Available for Rent in Brazil

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Twilight" fans have a lot to celebrate lately. Not only did Stephanie Meyer release a new companion book this month, "Midnight Sun," she also teased that there will likely be two more companion books coming too. And now, fans can take their love for the novels and movies one step further by booking Bella and Edward’s honeymoon suite.

The very spaced used in the movie "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1" to depict Bella and Edward’s epic island honeymoon getaway is available on VRBO. And it’s just as stunning as you remember from the film.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom house is located in Paraty, Brazil (not the fictional island of Esme), a colonial town and “blossoming vacation retreat halfway in between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo,” the home’s VRBO listing explains.

According to the listing, the home sits between two small hills, offering complete seclusion for guests and a near private bay to swim in any time they want. The house, designed by Brazilian architects Bernardes Jacobsen, offers gorgeous indoor/outdoor spaces where guests can feel like they are sleeping among the surrounding nature. The house also offers an abundance of skylights so guests can look up and see the palm and banana trees swaying in the warm breeze.

The house isn’t reserved just for honeymooning (or undead) visitors either. It can comfortably fit up to 12 guests making it a great destination for your entire family, clutch, coven, or whatever else you all call yourselves. Oh, and don’t worry, werewolves are okay too as pets are welcome at this gorgeous spot.