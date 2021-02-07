This Ultra Luxe, 6-bedroom Villa in Jamaica Has a Chef, Infinity Pool, and On-site COVID Testing — for $50k a Week

The Tryall Club in Montego Bay, Jamaica knows how to do luxury.

A truly luxurious trip is only $50,000 away.

The Tryall Club, a luxury private villa retreat set on 2,200 acres in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is now offering a new villa that is the ultimate in ultra-opulent island stays, and it comes with an equally opulent price tag.

Dubbed the Oceans 8, this 11,000-square-foot villa has six gorgeous bedrooms that each have their own private bathroom and a breathtaking view. The Master Bedroom provides a little extra escape thanks to its private outdoor garden space with a large jacuzzi and shower, all of which is enclosed by living walls draped greenery and natural stones. The villa itself offers a "zen-inspired" design that has an open, airy layout that makes you feel like you're outdoors, even if you're indoors.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Tryall Club

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Tryall Club

The villa also includes a children's playroom with a large wall-mounted TV and games including Xbox, Pac-Man Classic, foosball, and a Ping Pong Classic machine that's perfect for keeping kids (or people who are young at heart) entertained while they're off the beach. The playroom can also be converted into a seventh bedroom with six-twin beds.

Outside the villa, guests can enjoy a number of amazing perks, including an outdoor space with an infinity-edge pool, a round jacuzzi spa, and a fire feature fountain. The veranda has panoramic views of the ocean and a setting for al fresco dining for up to 12 guests and a sit-down bar area.

Of course, such a large villa also includes a staff of six to ensure guests have an excellent stay, including a personal chef. The Tryall Club also has options for private dining experiences, an award-winning golf course, tennis club, and new luxury beach club.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Tryall Club

The Tryall Club is committed to health and well-being of all guests and staff and has implemented enhanced measures across the property and within each villa to ensure a safe and clean environment for all. The Club also offers in-villa COVID-19 testing and antibody testing upon request. Additional information on The Tryall Club's COVID-19 measures can be found online here.

Weekly rates for the Oceans 8 villa start at $50,000 from now through April 10, 2021. Split between 12 guests, that comes to about $4,200 per person. The club also has a slightly-smaller luxury villa called the Bella Vista, which features five bedrooms, a staff of seven, and Caribbean style decor. Weekly rates for this villa begin at $25,000 (or $2,500 each, split between 10 guests).

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Tryall Club website.