15 Treetop Airbnbs With Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
If the four seasons ever had a popularity contest, fall would likely take first place. Maybe it's the crisp change you feel in the air, or the vibrant colors of the leaves on the trees, or just the arrival of all things pumpkin. Whatever it is, one thing is certain: fall is an insanely gorgeous season.
And, while you can simply celebrate the entrance of autumn by throwing on your much-loved scarf and boots, taking a trip that revolves around the beauty of the season is the best way to enhance your fall fun. Picture yourself amongst the mountains, looking out at the most fantastic fall foliage you've ever had the opportunity of seeing.
You can't get this experience by just checking into any fabulous hotel, but luckily, we live in a world of alternatives, and there are hundreds of thousands of people offering to let you stay in their neck of the woods — literally.
Airbnb has an endless list of treetop rentals that provide insurmountable views of the great outdoors during the fall season. So, whether you're in a rustic treehouse looking out over the Catskills or you're in a mountaintop mansion with extraordinary views of Mount Washington, below you'll find some of the best treetop Airbnbs with unforgettable fall foliage right outside their windows.
Georgetown, ME
This multi-structured treehouse sits amongst 21 acres of woods boasting crisp fall foliage. Enjoy two stories of incredible views through a wall of windows, and, when the weather starts to get chilly, head down the rope bridge to the wood-fired cedar hot tub. Dwelling within the trees at this retreat is an easy way to experience a classic northeastern fall.
To book: From $289 per night, airbnb.com
Ashfield, MA
Glamping is on the rise, and this stunning Pondhouse will make your experience truly once-in-a-lifetime. With screens for walls and no electricity, it's certainly not for everyone, but those who are daring will get the reward of viewing fall foliage in an unforgettable way. The fall colors are brilliant here, and they can be viewed from all angles within your rental.
To book: From $200 per night, airbnb.com
Argyle, NY
Experience fall in this unique treehouse with a clear roof for the ultimate treetop views. Sitting on over 5 acres of property, this totally off-the-grid, cozy space sits under a canopy of trees and offers spots for dining al fresco, so you can see the changing fall leaves while enjoying a meal with a glass of your favorite fall-inspired cocktail.
To book: From $155 per night, airbnb.com
Golden Lake, ON
With majestic views of Golden Lake, this treetop cottage is a romantic retreat for two that has been in service for over 100 years. Relax on the deck that overlooks both water and mountains, or head to your private dock to experience the welcome of fall right on the lake. When the sun goes down, head to the communal lakeside fire pit to make friends and roast s'mores.
To book: From $114 per night, airbnb.com
Willow, NY
This modern take on a treetop getaway sits on 14 acres of gorgeous property and is the perfect setting to relax and take in fall views. A stunning glass wall overlooking a small pond ensures picture-perfect views, and skylights allow for a lovely ambiance. When the air starts to give an autumn chill, head to the hot tub, heated with firewood.
To book: From $325 per night, airbnb.com
Gilford, NH
Located in the foothills of the White Mountains, this nature retreat offers some of New Hampshire's most beautiful scenery. An open-concept floor plan with cathedral ceilings and a handful of floor-to-ceiling windows allow for gorgeous views of the mountains, and, in the fall, you'll see just how vibrant the foliage becomes. Spend your days here leaf-peeping, and head to your wrap-around porch to get a picturesque sunset view of Lake Winnipesaukee.
To book: From $298 per night, airbnb.com
Intervale, NH
This off-the-beaten-path luxury retreat is tucked away in the hills overlooking stunning mountains that offer endless autumn views. From your living room, you'll see the striking colors of fall on Attitash Mountain, and your bedroom offers dramatic views of Mount Washington. No matter where you go in this home, you'll see fall foliage for miles and miles.
To book: From $188 per night, airbnb.com
Winona Lake, IN
An idyllic respite to take in the ever-changing colors of fall, this treetop cottage is a cozy space to relax and recharge. With windows surrounding the rental's interior and a balcony space perfect for two, you'll embrace autumn from above — and in peace and quiet.
To book: From $90 per night, airbnb.com
Roxbury, NY
The Catskills are a great place to take in fall views, and this luxury log cabin allows visitors to enjoy the beauty of fall in a rustic yet modern atmosphere. A beautiful front deck overlooks the Denver Vega Valley, and an impressive backyard patio boasts a large farmhouse table and a pizza oven, perfect for entertaining large groups. Sit on the Adirondack chairs outside, or head indoors and relax on the couch — both options offer views of autumn in the Catskills.
To book: From $500 per night, airbnb.com
Atlanta, GA
While Atlanta may not be the first place you think of to see the colors of fall, this treehouse lets you experience autumn foliage right in the heart of the south. Secluded yet spacious, this treetop retreat consists of three living spaces, all surrounded by lush foliage. Relax on the balcony that overlooks an acre of flora and fauna, or simply lay on the Hammock Deck to experience the changing greenery.
To book: From $375 per night, airbnb.com
Portland, OR
For those looking for an eclectic view of both city and mountains, this treehouse is the perfect oasis. Sitting upon a WWII Liberty Ship mast that runs throughout the entirety of the house, this unique location is just miles away from downtown Portland, but offers the spectacular view of the yellow, orange, and crimson foliage of Mount Saint Helens.
To book: From $250 per night, airbnb.com
Lyons, CO
Located in the foothills of Rocky Mountain National Park, this treetop is warm and inviting and feels as if you're living luxuriously amongst the treetops. Head out on the balcony to experience what fall in the Rockies looks like — and be sure to come back out at night, where you can spend hours stargazing under a warm blanket.
To book: From $250 per night, airbnb.com
Newtown, CT
This rustic river houseboat isn't in the treetops, but the property does include a cliffside gazebo that's well worth the hike. Sitting on the edge of the Pootatuck River, this houseboat shows off a waterside view surrounded by lush foliage that changes to the brightest of colors in the fall. Other outdoor amenities on the property include a stone labyrinth and 60 acres to relax on while gazing out at the colorful mountain leaves.
To book: From $110 per night, airbnb.com
Asheville, NC
North Carolina's fall foliage bursts with colors, and this treehouse truly enhances the experience. A spacious retreat, the treehouse is cradled between hundred-year-old trees and overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains. Inside, gaze up at the handcrafted cathedral ceiling, or observe autumn through any of the treehouse's windows — there is nothing blocking your gorgeous view of the mountains.
To book: From $450 per night, airbnb.com
Newbury, NH
Hidden in the woods near Lake Sunapee, this charming treehouse will make you feel as if you've just stepped out of a fairytale. A Hobbit door welcomes you into your rental, and unique reclaimed wood is used throughout the treehouse's two stories. A lovely wrap-around deck above the trees is the perfect way to experience the beauty of fall, and your views of Mount Sunapee are guaranteed to fulfill all of your fall foliage needs.
To book: From $456 per night, airbnb.com