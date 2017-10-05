If the four seasons ever had a popularity contest, fall would likely take first place. Maybe it's the crisp change you feel in the air, or the vibrant colors of the leaves on the trees, or just the arrival of all things pumpkin. Whatever it is, one thing is certain: fall is an insanely gorgeous season.

And, while you can simply celebrate the entrance of autumn by throwing on your much-loved scarf and boots, taking a trip that revolves around the beauty of the season is the best way to enhance your fall fun. Picture yourself amongst the mountains, looking out at the most fantastic fall foliage you've ever had the opportunity of seeing.

You can't get this experience by just checking into any fabulous hotel, but luckily, we live in a world of alternatives, and there are hundreds of thousands of people offering to let you stay in their neck of the woods — literally.

Airbnb has an endless list of treetop rentals that provide insurmountable views of the great outdoors during the fall season. So, whether you're in a rustic treehouse looking out over the Catskills or you're in a mountaintop mansion with extraordinary views of Mount Washington, below you'll find some of the best treetop Airbnbs with unforgettable fall foliage right outside their windows.