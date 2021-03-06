Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And you can even bring your pup.

This Tree House Airbnb in Italy Has a Pool and Tennis Court — and It’s Not Far From the Heart of Florence

Looking for a chic, luxurious getaway? Consider a tree house.

Even though tree houses summon feelings of nostalgia for those slapped-together hideaways in our back yards, they also make some beautiful Airbnbs. Treehouse hotels and home shares have become increasingly popular, especially in picturesque places like Hawaii or the Hudson Valley in New York.

And they're just as beautiful and comfortable in Europe.

This Airbnb just outside Florence, Italy isn't just an artsy, elevated room. It's a gorgeous, modern stay complete with a queen-sized bed, a full bathroom, kitchen, patio, and whimsical chalkboard walls that let you express your creative side during your stay. The house also has an indoor fireplace for staying cozy throughout the year

In addition, the property has its own private pool and tennis court for those days when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Florence and just relax under the Tuscan sun. The property is also surrounded by nature, with pine trees and panoramic views of the countryside.

"There's nothing like admiring the dawn through the branches of a tree," says Elena, the Airbnb host. "Absorb the energy of nature by living in this wonderful house set on a tree. Comfortable and vintage, panoramic and intimate, it will give you unforgettable colors and moments while the pines that surround it will whisper secular stories," it says in the listing description, as translated by Google.

Unlike some other tree houses around the world, this tree house is also family and pet friendly. While the listing shows that it's ideal for just two guests, rest assured that they can also have practically everything they need if they're traveling with young children, including a high chair, crib, and baby bath. Pets are also welcome to accompany their humans on their Italian vacation.

Nightly rates for this property begin at $305 and availability is opening up starting in March, at the time this article was written.

For more information or to book this unique stay, visit the "Beautiful Tree House a Few Minutes from Florence" listing on Airbnb.