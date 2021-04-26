This Whimsical Tree House Airbnb in North Carolina Comes With 40 Acres of Private Land on a Wildlife Reserve

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sit in your own little perch and watch the world go by.

Vacation should be joyful, playful, and make you feel like a kid again. So, on your next outing, forgo the traditional accommodation options and opt for a tree house like this one in Fletcher, North Carolina, instead.

"If you want a walk on the wild side this is your spot," the Airbnb listing reads, noting that staying here is like "radical off-grid therapy."

The stunning tree house sits atop a tree on the "apex of the Eastern Continental Divide" on its own 40-acre plot in the middle of a wildlife preserve. As the owners note, the home is only accessible by an all-wheel-drive vehicle, making it an ideal spot for those who want to escape from the rest of the world.

Raven Rock Treehouse Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

However, the owners add, despite its rather remote setting there is still plenty to do nearby, including hiking the land and driving into town to visit local artisan shops, wineries, and dining in unique area restaurants.

Be warned: If you do book the tree house know you will be roughing it just a little. Yes, it's glamping, but the bathroom is still a portable toilet located about 50 feet from the tree. If you have to pee in the middle of the night you'll have to either climb down or pee in a bucket with a toilet seat and empty it in the portable toilet in the morning and rinse it out at the outdoor kitchen. However, if you're an avid camper this is nothing new to you.

outdoor deck in Raven Rock Treehouse Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The tree house also comes with a spring water dispenser with six gallons on the tree house deck along with a propane cooktop for mealtime needs. There is also a 500-watt Goal Zero solar generator that is capable of charging cell phones and laptops, though the owner's warn service could be spotty. But if you're choosing to vacation in a tree house in the woods do you really want there to be service anyway?

interior of Raven Rock Treehouse Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

bedroom in Raven Rock Treehouse Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Inside the tree house, guests will find a delightfully appointed space with gorgeous hardwood floors, a fluffy bed with extra blankets, a couch, and a wood stove for staying warm. The best part may be the deck, which overlooks the land. As the owner's note, if you wake up early you could spot bobcats, foxes, deer, turkeys, hawks, falcons, grouse, owls, and ravens that call the land their home.

See more about the tree house and book it starting at $109/night here.