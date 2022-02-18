There's an Ultra-luxe Tree House Hiding in Georgia — and You Can Rent It on Airbnb

Tree houses aren't just for kids, and this luxury home nestled within the treetops of East Point, Georgia is here to prove it.

Located in the center of a 400-year-old oak tree sits the absolutely stunning country home that happens to be available on Airbnb. The exterior of the home features massive platform decks, a swing, and an outdoor dining area that is ideal for an alfresco meal. It's all surrounded by a privacy fence, which allows for total seclusion. There's also a hot tub on-site that is shared with the five tiny homes scattered throughout the property.

Treehouse Airbnb in East Point, Georgia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Inside the home, guests will find a romantic and inviting atmosphere thanks to the light wood floors, antique-style furnishings, and gorgeous light streaming in from the oversized windows. There is also a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, a sitting area with warm blankets to cuddle up under, and a small kitchen area with a coffee pot, fridge, and toaster. Guests staying in the tree house also have a private bathroom that comes with a composting toilet and a vintage water dispenser for hand washing. While there is no shower in the tree house, guests do have access to a full bathroom in the main house.

Though this home is meant just for two, guests do have the option of renting out the five other tiny homes on the property to make the compound completely their own for up to 15 additional guests. You can even level up a stay here by booking a private chef's dinner experience or an in-tree house massage.

As for what it's really like staying there, just check out the reviews.

Treehouse Airbnb in East Point, Georgia Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"This place is creative and super amazing. It gives you an outdoor camping experience in a much more comfortable bohemian way indoors," one guest shared. "And you should definitely try the chef and masseuse. It was so relaxing and the food [was] delicious."

"This Airbnb is absolutely epic and one of my favorite Airbnb experiences to date," another guest wrote. "This is an amazing space to do a shoot and all the trees and ambiance are such a dream."