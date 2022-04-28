The Best U.S. Destinations for Summer Vacation Home Rentals in 2022

It may still be spring, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning your summer vacation. In fact, if you're anything like those surveyed as part of Vacasa's Summer Travel Trends report, odds are you're looking for a vacation home on the beach.

According to the survey, for those looking to rent vacation homes within the U.S., three spots reigned supreme. The top three summer destinations based on Vacasa.com searches with check-in dates for June, July, and August 2022 are none other than Ocean City, Maryland, Destin, Florida, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. And these seem to perfectly align with what Vasaca's survey found that people are looking for in a getaway this year, too.

The survey found 63% of Americans plan to get away for a summer vacation, which marks a slight increase from last summer's 59%. Those summer vacations are getting longer, too (hence the interest in vacation home rentals). As the company noted in the findings, "While the majority of travelers (52%) are planning to take a long weekend as part of their summer travel plans, many are extending their vacations: 38% are traveling for five to seven days and 20% for longer than a week. Millennials are the generation most likely to favor shorter getaways, whether they are quick, two-night escapes (39%) or long weekend trips (64%)."

Beach homes in Holden Beach, North Carolina Credit: Brownie Harris/Getty Images

As for where people want to go, beyond pinpointing the top three vacation home destinations for summer 2022, the survey found that about three out of four travelers (74%) are planning to keep their summer trips domestic this year, while the remaining 26% of travelers are planning international trips, though they won't be heading too far. The majority of those respondents heading abroad said their international plans will likely take them to Canada and/or Mexico.