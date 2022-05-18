23 Charming Tiny Homes You Can Rent on Airbnb

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tiny homes have been making waves on the internet for several years now, garnering attention for their coziness and architectural innovation. You may have even seen them on a Netflix show called Tiny House Nation. But even if you don't see yourself committing to a miniature-sized abode full-time, a tiny home might be perfect for your next vacation. It offers access to remote locations away from everything and everyone, and it's often a more sustainable option.

So, whether you're planning a couples retreat, friend getaway, or solo vacation, tiny homes provide an escape from everyday life — often at an affordable price. And what these homes lack in square footage, they make up for in charm. From a modern shipping container rental in Denver, Colorado, to a treehouse-inspired home in Portland, Oregon, to a barn house on wheels in Melbourne, Florida, we've rounded up some of the most unique tiny home Airbnbs around the U.S.

Enchanted Tiny Tower: Berkshires, Massachusetts

Situated in the Berkshires, this wooden storybook tower features a private pond and picturesque garden for afternoon leisure. The French-inspired property spans 350 square feet of living space, including an upper chamber with a canopied bed overlooking the treetops.

Tiny A-frame at Mystic Valley Sculpture Park: Mosca, Colorado

Unwind in a 40-acre sculpture park that's flanked by mountains and opens up directly to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. The petite psychedelic structure is outfitted in vibrant colors and mandala-pattern bed sheets. One side opens up as an entry, providing shade on the porch and front-row views of the artwork.

Driftwood Studio: Phippsburg, Maine

This mini dollhouse on the beach in Maine allows guests to listen to the waves and watch the nearby lighthouse directly from bed. It's perfect for two people, with an outdoor grill plus stellar stargazing come nighttime.

Phoenix House: Pahoa, Hawaii

This utilitarian home is nestled on the black lava beds near Kilauea, Hawaii's most active volcano, and it'll transport you directly to the moon with epic stargazing and even some orange-red lava flickers at night.

Water Tower Retreat: Elk, California

Roosting amid redwoods, this sheltered spot offers a tranquil atmosphere and visually calming interiors. Conveniently situated, it also provides easy hiking access to the beach and historic town of Mendocino.

Off-Grid Inn: Fall Creek, Wisconsin

Airbnb's no. 1 most wish-listed house in Wisconsin, this rectangular box with panoramic windows looking out into the forest comes with heated blankets and a full kitchen. Guests are invited to retreat to the property, light a campfire, and enjoy fireside chats and dinner away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Cliffside Bungalow: Pikeville, Tennessee

This Scandinavian-style property overlooks the Cumberland Plateau and Sequatchie Valley. Sit outside on the suspended porch, watching the sunset behind the mountain range. Minimalist on the inside, the two-person wooden chalet also features a smokeless fire pit and access to a nearby lake and hiking trails.

Barn Model: Melbourne, Florida

Cradled under orange and oak Florida trees, this barn house is equipped with a farmhouse kitchen, fairy light-lit porch, and fire pit. In addition, this barn on wheels has an in-unit washer/dryer — a true rarity for tiny homes.

Adirondack Tiny House: Wilmington, New York

The compact home in the Adirondacks provides access to the region's outdoors offerings, including skiing at Whiteface Mountain, visits to the nearby Lake Placid village, and more upstate delights.

Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway: Topanga Canyon, California

This teepee and mini cottage were inspired by the famous Jack Sparrow and featured in ​​Cody Simpson's "Love" music video. The entire space will make you feel as if you've been teleported to a tropical jungle inhabited by pirates. The meticulous design has precise detailing and an array of curious elements that elevate the transportive experience.

Lakeshore Tiny House: Faribault, Minnesota

This property offers a cozy cabin experience with a minimalist twist. It was previously occupied by a family of four for more than four years, establishing its well-thought-out accessibility and a familial atmosphere. Plus, you can borrow a kayak and get out on the water to enjoy this magical place.

La Petite Tiny House: Wimberley, Texas

Located just outside Austin, Texas, this peaceful hideaway includes an outdoor shower, a charcoal grill, and a hot tub. Inside, there's a modern, fully stocked kitchen and sleeping loft with plenty of natural light.

The Perch: Wellsville, Pennsylvania

Sitting on 10 acres, this tiny home offers an idyllic escape with views of the Conewago Mountains. Expect cozy decor, an open living space, and a loft sleeping area. Outside, there's a deck, hammock, and fire pit.

Stillwater House: Waco, Texas

This modern container home packs a big punch for such a small space. Inside, you'll find a queen-sized bed, a luxurious dining bar overlooking a pecan grove, and a bathroom with a full-sized shower. There's also a spacious roof deck, ideal for enjoying the sunset.

The S'more: Portland, Oregon

You'll feel like you're sleeping in a tree house at this stylish tiny home. It may be small, but all the essentials, and then some — a modern kitchen, windowed dining area, and massive indoor hammock — are included.

The Glass House: Marlboro, New York

This off-grid tiny home in New York's Hudson Valley sits on 30 acres, offering vacationers an away-from-it-all getaway. Although there's plenty of nature to explore outdoors, you can soak in the beauty of the natural surroundings from indoors, thanks to the panoramic windows.

Crow's Nest Tiny House: Durham, Maine

This picturesque home is located on a 70-acre working livestock farm, providing seclusion just 30 minutes outside Portland, Maine. The rustic interior includes hardwood floors and wood-paneled walls and ceilings — in true Maine fashion.

Nash Casita: Nashville, Tennessee

This light-filled vacation rental may just be 320 square feet, but you'll find everything you need, from separate living and sleeping areas to a cool covered porch. Plus, it's set in a charming residential neighborhood, just outside downtown Nashville.

Secluded Intown Tree House: Atlanta, Georgia

This picture-perfect tree house is accessible through suspended bridges and ladders, just minutes from downtown Atlanta, Georgia. Tucked amid the tree canopy, it shelters an indoor-outdoor bedroom, with a bed hanging out into the surrounding landscape. Fun fact: It was also once named Airbnb's no. 1 most wish-listed property in the world.

Romantic Getaway: Amherst, Virginia

This chapel-like home in the middle of a vast Virginia pasture is privy to astonishing views of the surrounding mountains, as well as a small on-site farm that hosts a peacock. Inside is a beautiful honeymoon-style suite with a four-poster bed and decor that screams romance.

The Nook: Swannanoa, North Carolina

An ecological and cultural ode, this wooden home was crafted locally with respect to the surrounding ecosystem. The sustainable space is guided by exquisite woodwork and features a charming indoor swing, as well as a separate outdoor bathtub.

Tarzan's Hideaway: Cane Beds, Arizona

This tiny home says "flower power," from its colorful facade to its interiors. In addition to having Zion National Park as their backyard, guests get access to a private patio and seating area, hammocks, a barbecue, and a fire pit in the "Fairy House." Complimentary seasonal produce is available in the property's greenhouse garden, too.

Organic Ranch 1974 Airstream: Carpinteria, California

