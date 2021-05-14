These Stunning Private Villas Will Have You Planning Your Summer Escape to Europe

The Thinking Traveller is full of exclusive European villas just waiting to ease you back into exploring the world.

As some countries in Europe relax their entry requirements for vaccinated travelers and others make plans to follow suit, many people have an eye on the continent for a long-awaited summer getaway. But if you don't want to dive immediately back into the bustle of major European capitals, consider renting an off-the-beaten-path villa from a company like The Thinking Traveller.

The dreamy site lets you rents villas in peaceful Mediterranean settings, perfect for a relaxing getaway with (vaccinated) friends and family. A European villa vacation could be an excellent choice for travelers easing back into the outside world this summer.

The terrace at Al Jafar villa in Sicily Credit: Courtesy of The Thinking Traveller

But what makes The Thinking Traveller unique is that their collection of more than 200 villas is completely exclusive. You won't find these properties listed on any other rental site. "Only then can we create enduring partnerships and take a hands-on role in delivering the quality our clients have come to expect," the company's website says.

The villas are located in Sicily, Puglia, Corsica, Mallorca, and other smaller Greek and Italian islands. They're mainly super quiet getaways (many near the beach), but several villas are available in the cities of Palermo, Catania, and Bari. If you're interested in renting a property, you can contact The Thinking Traveller to speak to a specialist who knows each villa inside and out.

The exterior of Cala d’Istria villa Credit: Courtesy of The Thinking Traveller

Each rental includes access to a local concierge, who is on hand to arrange all the elements of your trip. They are available to provide restaurant recommendations, help plan excursions, or arrange tickets to the opera. They can also arrange for a private chef to come cook local cuisine at your villa, for a masseuse to swing by and ease your travel aches, or for a boat captain to tour you around nearby waters.

A living room inside the Al Jafar villa in Sicily Credit: Courtesy of The Thinking Traveller

You can pick from a luxurious Grecian villa on the island of Lefkada, with terrace views of waters where dolphins play. Or opt for an authentic Arab-style castle in the middle of a 15-acre olive grove in Sicily. An exquisite seaside retreat in Corsica with beach access is also available. Honestly, the most difficult part of the entire vacation will be deciding where you want to stay.