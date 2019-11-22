You Can Rent a Cabin Designed by Matthew McConaughey in Australia

Matthew McConaughey isn’t just an Academy Award-winning actor, but he’s also an advocate for the environment — and his latest project will have you reaching for your passport.

According to a statement from Wild Turkey, McConaughey teamed up with the bourbon company to design a luxurious, off-the-grid cabin in Australia, Travel + Leisure's Destination of the Year. The cabin is located on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Sounds alright, alright, alright.

This special cabin is part of the company’s Wild Turkey with Thanks initiative, which seeks to encourage more Australians to reconnect with the wild while also protecting and preserving it for future generations. With a world traveler and environmentalist like McConaughey behind the design, the cabin is both eco-friendly and worthy of any A-Lister.

The cabin, called The Reserve, was also created in partnership with Australian builders from travel start-up Unyoked. The cabin is equipped with solar panels, a hidden Wild Turkey bar, and has no WiFi, so guests can spend their time exploring the wilderness instead of browsing the internet. The cabin is also made with sustainable materials and designed to blend in with the natural area.

McConaughey headed up the entire design, making many big decisions about the cabin’s construction while adding little touches like especially curated books, including Ralph Waldo Emerson’s collection of essays, and "The Greatest Salesman in the World" by Og Mandino.

The cabin also features a collection of McConaughey’s favorite music, to be enjoyed on the cabin’s vintage cassette stereo. The collection includes including Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Metamodern Sounds of Country Music” by Sturgill Simpson.

“I’ve always been in awe of Australia’s natural beauty. My hope now is that The Reserve by Wild Turkey x Unyoked cabin will inspire Australians to reconnect with nature as an antidote to the frenetic pace of life,” said McConaughey in a statement.

“We often take Australia’s beautiful wilderness for granted, however, we must act to ensure it’s protected and preserved for future generations,” said Nicole Stanners, marketing director of Wild Turkey’s parent company, Campari Australia and New Zealand, in a statement. “It’s important we do our bit to protect the wilderness because being closer to nature is a good way to connect with yourself and others.”

A percentage of proceeds from the cabin’s bookings, plus $1 from every bottle of McConaughey’s Wild Turkey Longbranch blend sold in November and December, will be donated to Unyoked’s charity partner, the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife.