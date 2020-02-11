This Airbnb Comes With Its Own Lazy River and Swim-up Bar

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

When it comes to taking a vacation, relaxing is the name of the game. And there’s no better place to do just that than at this Airbnb that happens to come with its own lazy river.

Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, would-be pleasure seekers can find this dream property known as “The Pool House.” And, just as the name implies, the real star of the show here is the home’s absolutely massive pool and lazy river.

“Over half a million dollars was spent on the resort-style pool area to create a one-of-a-kind showpiece,” the owners of the property explain in its Airbnb listing. “This home has one of the largest residential pools in the entire state of Arizona. Everything is brand-new inside and out. A full renovation of the property was just completed.”

The main pool sits just outside the back patio to the home and comes surrounded by stunning stonework and lush greenery. Then, snaking its way outside the main area and around the back, guests can float for as long as they’d like on the river. The pool also comes ready for a party thanks to its interchangeable multi-colored lights. And, to top it all off, it also comes with a swim-up bar that can be fully stocked upon arrival.

For those guests hoping to swim both at night and in the winter months, there is also an option to have the pool heated between 80-84 degrees. “We generally recommend that the pool be heated October 15th through May 31st in order to be a comfortable swimming temperature,” the owner says. “To ensure the pool is heated for your arrival we require a minimum three-day advance notice.”

However, the pool isn’t the only thing this massive abode has going on. The seven-bedroom home can easily house up to 16 guests and also comes with a full concierge service, optional grocery delivery, optional in-home massages, yoga, and more.

Check out the entire listing, which is currently renting for $780/night, along with its availability on Airbnb.