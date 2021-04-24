You Can Rent a 1,000-acre Ranch Resort in Texas on Airbnb for the Ultimate Socially Distanced

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thinking of taking a vacation again but want to ensure you don't see another human for literally miles around? Selah Springs Ranch, located in the middle of the Texas Hill Country is the place for you.

The stunning rental available on Airbnb includes the entire land area of the home, meaning guests who rent the spot will get the 1,000-acre ranch all to themselves during their stay.

"The ranch consists of 1,000 rolling acres with live oak savannas, open grasslands, high views, and natural springs flowing down limestone canyons," the listing's description reads. "There are over one and a half miles of private river frontage, two-mile-long canyons on the ranch to explore on foot, over eight miles of private trails for ATVs or high clearance vehicles, as well as an old German homestead to explore from the 1870s."

Texas ranch Airbnb kids playing at the river Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

On the property, the owners also invite guests to fish along the banks of the San Saba, hike across those eight miles of private trails, or head out on their own little photo safari to try and spot the six different species of game on the ranch. This includes wild horses, whitetail and axis deer, blackbuck antelope, African oryx, armadillo roadrunners, and more.

As for the home itself, it can comfortably fit 16 guests across its nine bedrooms with plenty of room to spare. And really, the interior looks just like you want a ranch in the Texas Hill Country to look like. The furnishings are made of supple leathers, the wood walls make the massive space feel somehow cozy, and the open floor plan means you can see all of your family and friends at once.

Texas ranch Airbnb living room Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Beyond the home and the free offerings, the ranch also lists several paid guided excursions guests can take, including the use of its skeet shooting/pistol range for $100, a hayride and cave tour for $250 for up to 30 participants, square dance lessons with a few professionals for $350, a painting class on the river for $50 per person, and so much more.