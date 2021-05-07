These New Campsites in New York's Hudson Valley Have All the Gear, so You Don't Even Need to Pack

Exterior of a tent on a lake a part of the Tentrr X New York State Parks

There's nothing that connects us to the natural world and slows us down quite like camping. Now more than ever, I cherish extended time in nature, to remember that the earth has our back and to cherish the circle of life. Like Henry David Thoreau said, "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth."

That's why Tentrr — a rental site for fully equipped camping — establishing 45 new campsites at four New York State Parks is a game-changer for those wishing for a wild escape this summer. The sites are located in Harriman State Park, Taconic State Park, Lake Taghkanic State Park, and Mills-Norrie State Park.

The camps include a 10-foot by 12-foot, canvas-walled tent atop a raised platform. They are outfitted with a queen-sized bed and memory foam mattress, a propane heating source, a solar-powered shower, a camp toilet, water container, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, grill, and a picnic table with storage and benches. All items are set up and ready to use upon arrival for added convenience. All you'll need to bring is some food, fire wood, and bedding.

"In what has been a tremendously difficult year, our State Parks have served as an invaluable resource to get out of the house, stay active and enjoy New York's natural gems," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "These new camping sites represent New York State's commitment to creating new and fun ways to promote healthy outdoor recreation as well as boost local tourism."

Interior of a tent a part of the Tentrr X New York State Parks Credit: Michael Grandeau/Courtesy of New York State Parks

Reservations and campsites are now open and start at $135 per night. Plus, a portion of all sales will go to the maintenance and stewardship of New York State Parks.